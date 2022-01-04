Inside photo from AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman's engagement goes viral

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman recently announced her engagement with Riyasdeen Riyan that happened on December 29. She shared this news on Instagram via a post.

Sharing a collage picture, Khatija wrote, “With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed @riyasdeenriyan, an aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer. The engagement happened on 29th December, my birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones. #KhatijaRahmanEngagementWithRiyasdeen #ThankYou.”

Now the inside picture of her engagement is going viral on Instagram.The picture has been shared by a page named rahmaniac_international. While sharing the photo, the page wrote, “Engagement day #ARRFAMILY Congratulations #khatijarahman #riyasudeenriyan @khatijazlife @riyasdeenriyan” Fans commented under the post and wished them a happy life. One of them wrote, “I wish you a happy life,” while another mentioned, “Congratulations sister.”

Khatija Rahman and Riyandeen Riyan exchanged rings in a private ceremony on December 29, on her birthday.

For the unversed, Khatija sang a song for Kriti Sanon’s movie Mini’, last year. The song was ‘Rock A Bye Baby’ and it was composed by her father. Meanwhile, Riyasdeen is an 'aspiring entrepreneur and a wizkid audio engineer'.