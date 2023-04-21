Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Inside Nysa Devgan's birthday celebration with special 20-themed cake, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and family

Take a look inside Nysa Devgan's 20th birthday celebrations with parents Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and family.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 06:08 PM IST

Inside Nysa Devgan's birthday celebration with special 20-themed cake, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and family
Nysa Devgan birthday celebrations/Instagram

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan is one of the most popular star kids. Nysa turned 20 years old on Thursday, April 20, and celebrate her birthday with her family. A video, which was originally shared by her aunt and actress Tanishaa Mukerji, has been going viral on the internet that gives us a sneak peek inside Nysa's celebrations.

In the clip, she is seen blowing the candles and cutting her special chocolate and cream cake shaped as '20' as her father Ajay Devgan, and grandmother Veena Devgan stand beside her. Kajol and her other family members' voices can be heard in the background singing Happy Birthday for Nysa, who is seen dressed in a grey top and yoga pants.

On Thursday, Kajol dropped a beautiful picture with her daughter on her Instagram and wrote, "This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow". Ajay shared some of his old pictures with Nysa on his Twitter and wrote, "#FatherofMyPride Happy birthday baby."

For the unversed, Nysa Devgan pursued her schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai. She went to Singapore to finish her high school at the United World College of South East Asia. She is reportedly currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. 

Kajol and Ajay, who tied the knot with each other on February 24, 1999, have maintained that Nysa does not plan to enter the film industry, but have also added that it is up to her whatever she wishes to do in her career. The couple also has a son named Yug Devgan, who was born on September 13, 2010. 

READ | Nysa Devgan takes camel ride with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, check out their latest photos from Jaisalmer trip

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
Photos of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan partying with Orry go viral
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone users will soon be able to fix billing issues without leaving the app
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.