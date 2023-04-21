Inside Nysa Devgan's birthday celebration with special 20-themed cake, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and family

Nysa Devgan birthday celebrations/Instagram

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan is one of the most popular star kids. Nysa turned 20 years old on Thursday, April 20, and celebrate her birthday with her family. A video, which was originally shared by her aunt and actress Tanishaa Mukerji, has been going viral on the internet that gives us a sneak peek inside Nysa's celebrations.

In the clip, she is seen blowing the candles and cutting her special chocolate and cream cake shaped as '20' as her father Ajay Devgan, and grandmother Veena Devgan stand beside her. Kajol and her other family members' voices can be heard in the background singing Happy Birthday for Nysa, who is seen dressed in a grey top and yoga pants.

On Thursday, Kajol dropped a beautiful picture with her daughter on her Instagram and wrote, "This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow". Ajay shared some of his old pictures with Nysa on his Twitter and wrote, "#FatherofMyPride Happy birthday baby."

For the unversed, Nysa Devgan pursued her schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai. She went to Singapore to finish her high school at the United World College of South East Asia. She is reportedly currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Kajol and Ajay, who tied the knot with each other on February 24, 1999, have maintained that Nysa does not plan to enter the film industry, but have also added that it is up to her whatever she wishes to do in her career. The couple also has a son named Yug Devgan, who was born on September 13, 2010.



