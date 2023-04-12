Bholaa box office collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer becomes third Bollywood film to earn Rs 100 crore worldwide in 2023

Ajay Devgn in Bholaa/Instagram

Directed by and headlined by Ajay Devgn in the titular role, Bholaa was released in the theatres on March 30, and after thirteen days of its theatrical release, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. The action-thriller also features Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

As per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has earned Rs 75.49 crore net in India. Adding the domestic gross collection, the film has collected Rs 90.50 crore. The actioner has also earned Rs 13 crore overseas taking the total 13-day collection to Rs 103.50 crore.

This makes Bholaa the third Bollywood film to cross the three-digit-mark worldwide after Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's actioner Pathaan, which earned more than Rs 1000 crore globally, and Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, that grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide.

For the unversed, the latest entry in the Rs 100 crore club is the official remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit film Kaithi, which starred Karthi and was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director followed it up with Kamal Haasan-starrer blockbuster Vikram last year, taking forward the story and officially beginning the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe).

Talking about Bholaa, the film is Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial. The superstar made his directorial debut with the 2008 romantic drama U Me Aur Hum in which he starred with his actress wife Kajol. He then returned after eight years with his next directorial venture Shivaay, an action-thriller in 2016. He again took a gap of six years and helmed the aerial-investigative drama Runway 34 in 2022 and is now back within a year with his latest release, Bholaa.



