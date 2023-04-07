trendingPhotosDetail

English

Nysa Devgan takes camel ride with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, check out their latest photos from Jaisalmer trip

Nysa Devgan, Orhan Awatramani, and their gang of friends are currently enjoying their vacation in Jaisalmer.

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry shared the latest photos from his Jaisalmer trip featuring Nysa Devgan and his other friends on Instagram on Friday.

1. Nysa Devgan and Orry enjoy camel ride

1/6 Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is seen enjoying the camel ride with her best friend Orry.

2. Nysa Devgan and her friends pose together ahead of Suryagarh

2/6 Nysa is seen posing ahead of the Suryagarh Palace with Orry, Vedant Mahajan, and her other besties.

3. Nysa Devgan and her friends enjoy their dinner in desert

3/6 As seen in this picture, Nysa Devgan and her friends enjoyed their delicious dinner in the desert.

4. Nysa Devgan, Orry, and her friends 'make memories' in Jaisalmer

4/6 Orry captioned his latest pics, "Careful who you make memories with. Those things can last a lifetime".

5. Orry with Rhea Goyal Ansal

5/6 In this photo, Orry is seen with Rhea Goyal Ansal, who is also often spotted with him at B-town parties.

6. Khushi Kapoor teases Orry