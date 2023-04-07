Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish
HomePhotos

Nysa Devgan takes camel ride with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, check out their latest photos from Jaisalmer trip

Nysa Devgan, Orhan Awatramani, and their gang of friends are currently enjoying their vacation in Jaisalmer.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Apr 07, 2023, 03:55 PM IST

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry shared the latest photos from his Jaisalmer trip featuring Nysa Devgan and his other friends on Instagram on Friday.

1. Nysa Devgan and Orry enjoy camel ride

Nysa Devgan and Orry enjoy camel ride
1/6

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is seen enjoying the camel ride with her best friend Orry.

2. Nysa Devgan and her friends pose together ahead of Suryagarh

Nysa Devgan and her friends pose together ahead of Suryagarh
2/6

Nysa is seen posing ahead of the Suryagarh Palace with Orry, Vedant Mahajan, and her other besties.

3. Nysa Devgan and her friends enjoy their dinner in desert

Nysa Devgan and her friends enjoy their dinner in desert
3/6

As seen in this picture, Nysa Devgan and her friends enjoyed their delicious dinner in the desert.

4. Nysa Devgan, Orry, and her friends 'make memories' in Jaisalmer

Nysa Devgan, Orry, and her friends 'make memories' in Jaisalmer
4/6

Orry captioned his latest pics, "Careful who you make memories with. Those things can last a lifetime".

5. Orry with Rhea Goyal Ansal

Orry with Rhea Goyal Ansal
5/6

In this photo, Orry is seen with Rhea Goyal Ansal, who is also often spotted with him at B-town parties.

6. Khushi Kapoor teases Orry

Khushi Kapoor teases Orry
6/6

Khushi Kapoor teased Orry as she wrote, "I think you’re holding the book upside down" reacting to this photo.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore
Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar
Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more
Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...
King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Who is Waqar-uz-Zaman, Bangladesh Army chief, who will help form interim govt after PM Hasina's resignation?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews