India's Most Wanted Box Office early estimates: Arjun Kapoor's film to mint about Rs 5 crore on opening day

Headlines

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landing: First photos of the moon clicked by Vikram lander revealed by ISRO

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back?

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

10 tips to keep your gums health

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Prakash Raj thanks ISRO after Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, netizens say 'first say sorry'

Urvashi Rautela is ‘truly humbled’ as she becomes ‘first actor’ to unveil ICC World Cup 2023 trophy in France

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's Most Wanted Box Office early estimates: Arjun Kapoor's film to mint about Rs 5 crore on opening day

Raj Kumar Santoshi directorial India's Most Wanted lead by Arjun Kapoor is all set to hit the theatres on Friday, here's how much it is expected to earn on day one at the box office...

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 03:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Arjun Kapoor's spy thriller India's Most Wanted is all set to hit the silver screens this Friday. The movie brings forth the story of five unsung and unlikely heroes who go on a secret mission without any weapons, to hunt down India's Osama. The film is rumoured to be based loosely on dreaded terrorist Yasin Bhatkal. 

Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing the character of an Intelligence Officer in the film, helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta and it's going to be Arjun's first attempt at the spy-thriller genre. While fans have been mightly impressed with the film's trailer, the early special screenings of India's Most Wanted for industy folks has ensured a postive word about the movie on social media. 

If trade pundits are anything to go by, then Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted may crack an opening figure between 3 crore to 5 crore on Friday. Timely promotions and Arjun's huge fan base should ensure that the movie gets a good opening. A Pinkvilla report quoted trade analyst Girish Johar as saying, "I peg the film at Rs 3 crore to start with and it can pick up pace in the evening shows. Also, the collection can go up to 4-5 crore if it has a good weekend at the box office.”

Johar added, “Good stars can give you an opening, but cannot guarantee you success because audiences want content be it any genre and since Arjun is making his entry into the thriller genre for the first time, the film should do well.”

Meanwhile, when Arjun was asked about Malaika Arora's review of the film, Arjun had told the media, “Main aapko alag se bata dunga. Last question tha to last hi rehna chahiye. (I will tell you separately. This was the last question, it should only remain last).”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan3 Vikram Lander makes historic landing to Moon's South pole, celebrities react on social media

'Chanda mama not far anymore'...: India becomes first county to reach Moon's South Pole, know everything about mission

Chandrayaan-3 soft landing: What are the different kinds of moon missions?

Ramayan: Yash undergoes multiple look tests as Raavan for Nitesh Tiwari’s film, says source

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE