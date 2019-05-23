India's Most Wanted Box Office early estimates: Arjun Kapoor's film to mint about Rs 5 crore on opening day

Raj Kumar Santoshi directorial India's Most Wanted lead by Arjun Kapoor is all set to hit the theatres on Friday, here's how much it is expected to earn on day one at the box office...

Arjun Kapoor's spy thriller India's Most Wanted is all set to hit the silver screens this Friday. The movie brings forth the story of five unsung and unlikely heroes who go on a secret mission without any weapons, to hunt down India's Osama. The film is rumoured to be based loosely on dreaded terrorist Yasin Bhatkal.

Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing the character of an Intelligence Officer in the film, helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta and it's going to be Arjun's first attempt at the spy-thriller genre. While fans have been mightly impressed with the film's trailer, the early special screenings of India's Most Wanted for industy folks has ensured a postive word about the movie on social media.

If trade pundits are anything to go by, then Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted may crack an opening figure between 3 crore to 5 crore on Friday. Timely promotions and Arjun's huge fan base should ensure that the movie gets a good opening. A Pinkvilla report quoted trade analyst Girish Johar as saying, "I peg the film at Rs 3 crore to start with and it can pick up pace in the evening shows. Also, the collection can go up to 4-5 crore if it has a good weekend at the box office.”

Johar added, “Good stars can give you an opening, but cannot guarantee you success because audiences want content be it any genre and since Arjun is making his entry into the thriller genre for the first time, the film should do well.”

Meanwhile, when Arjun was asked about Malaika Arora's review of the film, Arjun had told the media, “Main aapko alag se bata dunga. Last question tha to last hi rehna chahiye. (I will tell you separately. This was the last question, it should only remain last).”