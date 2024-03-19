Twitter
Bollywood

India's biggest flop film, 60 VFX experts worked on it, not Ra.One, made for Rs 45 crore, earned just Rs..

In addition to the star-studded cast, 'Drona' also featured Indian martial arts including Kalaripayattu, Chhau, Gatka, and sword fighting. It was shot in multiple locations including Prague, Bikaner, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Namibia.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 10:23 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

article-main
In his career so far, Abhishek Bachchan has worked in over 70 films out of which more than half were flops. Today, we will tell you about one of Abhishek Bachchan's biggest flop films due to which makers also suffered huge losses. This Abhishek Bachchan film, also starring Priyanka Chopra, was such a disaster that it could not even recover its budget at the box office. Abhishek Bachchan played the role of a superhero in this film but it turned out to be a mega flop. 

The film we are talking about today is 'Drona' which was released in 2008. This superhero film was directed by Goldie Behl and starred Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kay Kay Menon, and Jaya Bachchan. The special effects in 'Drona' were worked on by EyeQube which is headed by Charles Darby and David Bush. People had high expectations when this film was released but it turned out to be a disappointment. 

In addition to the star-studded cast, 'Drona' also featured  Indian martial arts including Kalaripayattu, Chhau, Gatka, and sword fighting. It was shot in multiple locations including Prague, Bikaner, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Namibia. 

60 VFX experts worked on 'Drona' for more than 6 months with a team consisting of 250 visual effects artists, animators, designers, painters, and developers.

Despite all the effort taken for the film, 'Drona' failed to impress the audiences and was declared a super flop film. It would not be wrong to say that 'Drona' is one of Abhishek Bachchan's biggest flop films and one of India's biggest flop films as well. 'Drona', made on a budget of Rs 45 crore, earned less than Rs 15 crore and was a disaster at the box office.

The pairing of Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra did not work out in 'Drona', but their camaraderie was appreciated by the audiences. In 2008, after 'Drona', both Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan collaborated on 'Dostana' which was a big commercial hit. The film also starred John Abraham in the lead role. 

