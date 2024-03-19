Meet actor who is a superstar in 7 film industries, is popular as a romantic hero, his Bollywood debut was..

R Madhavan also loves to play golf and has also won the qualification round of the Mumbai leg of the Mercedes Trophy golf meet in 2017 after which he qualified for the National Finals.

An artist becomes a superstar when he can prove his talent to the world. Today, we will tell you about an actor who has showcased his talent in not one but seven film industries of the world. He is a Pan India star who has been credited with several superhits and critically acclaimed films. The actor we are talking about today is none other than R Madhavan who is a famous name in not only South cinema but also Bollywood.

Apart from acting, R Madhavan is also known for his philanthropic work. He has been a vegetarian and an active member of PETA since his debut. In July 2006, Madhavan was voted the "cutest male vegetarian" by an online poll conducted by PETA. R Madhavan was also named PETA India's 2012 "Person Of The Year", while his son won PETA India's "Compassionate Kid Award" in December 2014.

R Madhavan also loves to play golf and has also won the qualification round of the Mumbai leg of the Mercedes Trophy golf meet in 2017 after which he qualified for the National Finals.

One interesting trivia about R Madhavan is that he has worked in films in not just one or two but seven languages. Apart from Hindi films, R Madhavan has worked in films in Tamil, English, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Malay languages. He has been a hit in the entire industry. He was seen in a romantic role in the film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' which was also his Bollywood debut and became a household name for his comic timing in '3 Idiots'. He was seen in an action avatar in movies like 'Vikram Vedha' and was also well-liked in the negative shade by playing the role of a devil in the recently released 'Shaitaan'.

R Madhavan has been married to Sarita Birje since 1999. His son Vedaant is a professional swimmer who has represented India in the Danish Open Swimming Meet. He won a silver medal.

READ | India's highest paid actress, charges Rs 10 crore per film, Rs 5 crore for 50 second advertisement, her net worth is..

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.