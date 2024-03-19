India's highest paid actress, charges Rs 10 crore per film, Rs 5 crore for 50 second advertisement, her net worth is..

Nayanthara made her acting debut with the Malayalam film 'Manassinakkare' (2003). She made her debut in Tamil cinema with 'Ayya' (2005), and in Telugu cinema with 'Lakshmi' (2006).

There are many actresses in the film industry including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Samantha Ruth Prabha, among others, who earn crores of rupees from advertisements, films, and endorsements. Today, we will tell you about one actress who earns more from advertisements than films.

Nayanthara is considered a superstar in the South film industry and is one of the most successful actresses. She has acted in more than 75 films in a career spanning over two decades. Nayanthara recently also made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan' which emerged as one the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Apart from acting, Nayanthara is also a producer and an entrepreneur. She recently launched her brand 9Skin and also a female hygiene brand called Femi9.

You will not be surprised to know that Nayanthara is one of the highest-paid Indian actresses. Reports state that Nayanthara charges a whopping Rs 5 crore for advertisements. She charged this amount for a 50-second advertisement for Tata Sky which was shot in 2 days in 4 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. This makes Nayanthara the highest-paid Indian actress.

Nayanthara reportedly charges Rs 10 crore per film which is proof of her power and fan base across India.

Nayanthara made her acting debut with the Malayalam film 'Manassinakkare' (2003). She made her debut in Tamil cinema with 'Ayya' (2005), and in Telugu cinema with 'Lakshmi' (2006).

As for her personal life, Nayanthara is married to director Vignesh Shivan with whom she has been in a relationship since 2015. The couple got married on June 9, 2022, in Mahabalipuram. In October 2022, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan announced the birth of their twin children Uyir and Ulagam, via surrogacy. According to reports, Nayanthara is estimated to have a net worth of around Rs 200 crore.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.