India's biggest flop actor, gave 9 flop films in 10 years, only one hit, from family of superstars, he is now...

Many times in the film industry actors come from the same family but not everyone achieves success and popularity. Shilpa Shetty is a successful actress of the 90s whereas her sister Shamita Shetty does not have that kind of stardom. Similarly, Salman Khan is a superstar but his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail never got that big break. Everyone is aware of Nagarjuna in ofthe South film industry and his films are also liked a lot, but people do not have that much craze about his son Naga Chaitanya. Today, we will tell you about another South actor whose elder brother is giving back-to-back hits while the younger one's career is on the verge of ruin.

Here we are talking about Telugu actor Allu Sirish who comes from a rich film background. His father Allu Aravind is a producer, distributor, and businessman while his brother Allu Arjun is a superstar.

Allu Sirish debuted as a lead actor with 'Gouravam' and later went on to appear in films such as 'Kotha Janta', 'Srirastu Subhamastu', and 'Okka Kshanam'.

Allu Sirish's debut film was a big disaster at the box office. The film was released in both Tamil and Telugu languages but failed to connect with the audiences.

Allu Sirish tasted success after a long time with 'Srirastu Subhamastu' and this increased his popularity a lot. After this, he got offers for other big projects.

In 2017, Allu Sirish was seen in '1971: Beyond Borders', which was a Malayalam film but unfortunately it also flopped miserably. The war drama film proved to be a disaster at the box office. The film was made for Rs 15 crores and its total gross collection was only Rs 6 crores.

In 2017, Sirish appeared in the Tollywood film 'Okka Kshanam' and it also turned out to be a flop. The film ran in theaters for 5 days but only a nominal audience came to watch it. It had collected a total of Rs 10 crore.

Allu Arjun's younger brother was seen in 'ABCD: American Born Confused Desi', which was a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film but it was also a big flop.

In his career so far, Allu Sirish has given only one hit, all the rest were flops and disasters. In such a situation, it seems that the career of Allu Arjun's younger brother is on the verge of ruin in the film industry. His next film is 'Buddy', about which there is no major update at present.

On one hand, Allu Arjun is giving back-to-back superhit films and this year he has also received his first National Award on the other hand, his younger brother's career is in danger.

