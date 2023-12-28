Meet superstar who wanted to be IAS officer, left UPSC prep, accident ruined his career, worked with SRK, he is now...

But, suddenly something happened with this rising star of the 90s that he disappeared from the industry. After years, when Chandrachur Singh returned to the screen, it became difficult for people to recognise him.

Chandrachur Singh is that actor of the 90s era, who became famous everywhere as soon as he made his debut. The industry believed that Chandrachur Singh, who was passionately in love with Aishwarya Rai, would be the next superstar of the industry. Chandrachur made his Bollywood debut with 'Maachis'. His acting in the film was appreciated by all and fans went crazy about his intoxicating eyes and good looks. But, suddenly something happened with this rising star of the 90s that he disappeared from the industry. After years, when Chandrachur Singh returned to the screen, it became difficult for people to recognise him.

Chandrachur is counted among the most educated stars of Bollywood. He had once dreamed of becoming an IAS officer. But, he left UPSC preparation to try his luck in the acting world. But, when the actor was at the peak of his career, he became the victim of an accident that changed his entire life. This accident created such turmoil in his life that its impact did not diminish for years.

The actor had talked openly about this accident in an interview. He revealed that he was water skiing in Goa, during which he suffered a serious injury on his shoulder. Due to this injury, he could neither exercise nor keep himself fit for a long time. Due to his injury, he was undergoing physiotherapy for a long time. The actor did not want to take any risk with his shoulder, due to which he had to leave some films.

In his film career, Chandrachur Singh worked in films like 'Maachis', 'Josh', 'Dil Kya Kare', 'Daag: The Fire', 'Silsila Hai Pyar Ka', 'Kya Kehna', 'Aamdani Athanni Kharcha Rupaiya', and 'Zilla Ghaziabad'. But, after this accident, he stayed away from films. At the same time, his being away from films also had a part to do with him being choosy about films. The actor had even said no to many films in the hope of a good script.

When Chandrachur Singh made a comeback in 2020 with Sushmita Sen starrer 'Aarya', everyone was surprised to see his changed look. Many could not believe that this was the same chocolatey actor with intoxicating eyes, with whom millions of girls had fallen in love in the 90s.

