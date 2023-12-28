Headlines

Not Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, India's first actress to charge Rs 1 crore fees, rejected film with Amitabh, never watched...

When only a select few heroes used to get fees worth crores of rupees, Sridevi was the first actress in the industry to get a fee of Rs 1 crore. She started his career with the film 'Solva Sawan'.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 08:50 AM IST

In the '80s and '90s, actresses were generally paid less than the heroes. During that time, there was a trend that mostly the heroes used to get fees worth crores of rupees. But, there was one actress who used to charge more than the hero even in that era. The stardom of that actress was such that she openly refused to work with Amitabh Bachchan.

The actress who started her acting career at the age of just 4, ruled the industry for 50 years. In her acting career, she worked in many such excellent films which shook the box office. At one time, she was the highest-paid actress in Bollywood. 

Even though in the 80s and 90s, heroes had more dominance than actresses there was one talented actress of Bollywood who illuminated the entire Bollywood with her acting skills. Here we are talking about Sridevi. In the era when only the hero was paid more, she became the first actress who charged more than the hero.

Sridevi proved to be the first actress in the industry who charged a fee of Rs 1 crore. Even though she is no more in this world today, her charm is still present in the hearts of people. When only a select few heroes used to get fees worth crores of rupees, Sridevi was the first actress in the industry to get a fee of Rs 1 crore. She started his career with the film 'Solva Sawan'.

Especially in the 80s, both Sridevi and Amitabh Bachchan were quite prominent in the industry. His films used to create a ruckus at the ticket window during that period. Fans used to buy tickets in black also to watch his films. The pairing of Sridevi and Amitabh Bachchan was also much liked in that period. But in 1986, Sridevi had publicly refused to work with Amitabh Bachchan. 

Sridevi was approached for the 1992 film 'Khuda Gawah', but before that, she had given many big statements that the heroine in Amitabh's films is nothing more than a mere extra. Earlier, she had also rejected this film. But when she later read the entire script, she immediately agreed to work in the film.

Sridevi played brilliant characters in almost 300 films in her acting career. Apart from Hindi, the actress also appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. Sridevi's stardom was such that at one time even superstar Salman Khan became nervous about working with her due to her success. 

Another interesting thing about the veteran actress is that Sridevi did not watch her films. Her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor herself revealed this while remembering her mother Sridevi during an interview. She said that her mother never liked to watch her films. As an artist, she too has never studied her mother's work. But now, that she is going to debut in the South, she is studying her work.

