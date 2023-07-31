Headlines

Ibrahim Ali Khan goes shirtless post football match, flaunts six-pack abs; netizens call him '90s ka Saif Ali Khan'

Ibrahim Ali Khan was papped playing a football match on a rainy Sunday. Netizens got impressed with Ibrahim's toned physique and his resemblance with his father, Saif Ali Khan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 06:20 AM IST

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Sara Ali Khan's brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is been making headlines frequently. On a rainy Sunday of July 30, the young bud was spotted playing football at Juhu's sports ground. After the match ended, a shirtless Ibrahim was spotted taking an exit from the ground. Ibrahim flaunted his washboard six-pack abs while carrying a white sports t-shirt. Ibrahim even posed with a fan for a selfie and even greeted the pap before leaving the venue. 

Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram, and wrote in the caption, "Garmi mausam ka aa gaya kya? Uff I've Looked At This For Five Hours Now." 

Here's the video

As soon as the video was uploaded, several netizens cited the resemblance Ibrahim shares with his father. A netizen wrote, "More handsome and polished than his father." Another netizen wrote, "Saif Ali Khan 2.0" One of the netizens wrote, "Xerox copy of Saif Ali Khan." An internet user wrote, "Janam of saif Ali Khan." Another internet user wrote, "Yeh toh Hum Tum ka Saif lag raha hain." One of the netizens wrote, "koi itna apne papa par kaise ja sakta hai." 

Ibrahim's dating rumours with Palak Tiwari

It is rumoured that Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is dating Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actress, who made her debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has been frequently seen with Ibrahim. Recently, the two were papped after watching a movie. 

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, when Shweta's daughter was asked if Saif's son texted her after the trailer of her debut film was released earlier this week, she said, "Ibrahim and I see each other at social gatherings. We’re not really in touch daily. He’s a friend. I do like bumping into him at social (events) like wherever we are going, again mutual friends but it’s not like we’re every day (texting) like hello, whatever. But yeah, he’s somebody that I’m fond of." Ibrahim Ali Khan assisted Karan Johar in his latest directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and is reportedly making his debut in a film backed by the filmmaker.

 

 

