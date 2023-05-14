IB 71 box office collection day 2: Vidyut Jammwal's spy thriller sees 50% jump, earns Rs 2.51 crore

Vidyut Jammwal in IB 71/Twitter

Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, and Vishal Jethwa in the leading roles, the spy thriller IB 71 was released in the theatres on May 12. After taking a slow start on its first day earning Rs 1.67 crore, the film saw a 50% jump on its second day collecting Rs 2.51 crore taking the two-day collection to Rs 4.18 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handles and shared the official figures. "#IB71 improves on Day 2 [+50.30%], but needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [Sun] National chains are driving its biz and if the film sustains from Mon onwards, #IB71 might have a chance of putting up a respectable Week 1 total Fri 1.67 cr, Sat 2.51 cr. Total: ₹ 4.18 cr. #India biz", he wrote.

He also added that Vidyut Jammwal-starrer earned Rs 1.65 crore from the three leading national multiplex chains namely PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis on Saturday. Breaking their figures, he added, "#IB71 at national chains Day 1/2 #PVR: 45.76 lacs / 77 lacs #INOX: 33 lacs / 58 lacs #Cinepolis: 18 lacs / 30.50 lacs Total from *national chains*: ₹ 96.76 lacs / ₹ 1.65 cr".

#IB71 improves on Day 2 [+50.30%], but needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [Sun]… National chains are driving its biz and if the film sustains from Mon onwards, #IB71 might have a chance of putting up a respectable Week 1 total… Fri 1.67 cr, Sat 2.51 cr. Total: ₹ 4.18 cr.… pic.twitter.com/20aNz96Kp5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2023

IB 71 is directed by Sankalp Reddy, who won the National Film Award for helming Best Feature Film in Telugu in his directorial debut Ghazi, which was released in Hindi as The Ghazi Attack in 2017. Just like IB 71, Ghazi was also set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It starred Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, and Rana Daggubati in leading roles.

Also starring Faizan Khan, Ashwath Bhat, Dalip Tahil, Danny Sura, and Suvrat Joshi in key supporting roles, the film marks Vidyut Jammwal’s first movie as a producer with his production house named Action Hero Films. T- series and Reliance Entertainment are the co-producers.



READ | Vidyut Jammwal opens up on wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar, says ‘they are our athletes but…’