'I would pose with a broomstick...': Raveena Tandon talks about her equation with former rival Karisma Kapoor

In a recent interview, Raveena Tandon opened up about her equation with her contemporary 90s actresses and her once-rival Karisma Kapoor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 07:57 AM IST

Raveena Tandon-Karisma Kapoor

Recently, Raveena Tandon was asked to share her equation with once-rival actress Karisma Kapoor, and she gave a brief response saying that they 'are not the best of friends.' The 90s actresses reportedly had an ugly history of professional rivalry. Reportedly, Raveena even alleged that she was removed from two films because of Kapoor.  

The two have shared screen space in Rajkumar Santoshi's Andaaz Apna Apna, but they were not on talking terms off-camera. A few days back, ANI spoke to Padma Shri-awardee Raveena Tandon, quipping if she had made amends with her past. Speaking about her relationship with Karisma, Tandon said, "It doesn't make me a superstar if I pose with a Karisma Kapoor today. She doesn't feature in my life in any which way. I'm a professional, I don't care." 

READ: 'Would cry myself to sleep': Raveena Tandon recalls being linked to her brother by tabloids

Raveena further added that she would pose with a broomstick if needed to be. "Karisma and I are not the best of friends. Ditto with Ajay... Professionally I'm ready to work with Ajay or Karisma. Where work is concerned I don't bother about these stupid ego problems," the actress asserted.

Raveena also quipped if she's still in touch with her contemporary 90s actresses like Shilpa Shetty, Urmila Matondkar, Neelam, and Rani Mukerji. Tandon further revealed that whenever they all meet, they meet so warmly and there are times they party together. "Even in those days, we used to. I used to go pick up Urmila and we used to go for the Holi parties together." Talking about Karisma, Raveena added, "We do meet socially, but I think she has her set circle." Raveena was last seen impressing the masses with Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2. On the work front, Raveena will soon be seen with Sanjay Dutt in GhudChadi. 

 

