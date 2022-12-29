Huma Qureshi recalls feeling 'rage' while shooting rape scene in Badlapur: 'I went back home and my hands were shaking'

Huma Qureshi/File photo

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddi Siddiqui, the 2015 neo-noir thriller film Badlapur was a critical and commercial success. The film revolves around how Varun's character plans his revenge against Nawaz's character Liak for murdering his wife and son in a bank robbery.

To avenge Liak, Raghu forcibly has sexual intercourse with his girlfriend Jhimli, played by Huma Qureshi, multiple times. The actress recalled that she felt rage while shooting the rape scene in the film, adding that she had to calm herself down when she went back home as her hands were shaking.

In a roundtable discussion with Bollywood Hungama, Huma said, "I play a sex worker. That’s why I did the film because, for me, it was such a beautiful thing to explore how can we make people feel bad for a sex worker who we judge so freely and who can also be raped and that she is also a woman at the end of the day. I love that thing in that character but while doing the scene, I was a wreck."

Adding that she felt safe with Sriram and Varun, the Double XL actress added, "They were all amazing. But, it’s a lot. I remember going back to my room and I was fully clothed the whole time and it was all simulated but I went back home and my hands were shaking. You are not feeling it for other person but you are there. I felt rage because you want to hit the person back and you can’t. I just felt rage. I had to really calm myself down."

Huma earned the Filmfare nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for Badlapur, but eventually lost out to Priyanka Chopra for the latter's incredible performance as Kashibai in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period romantic drama Bajirao Mastani.



