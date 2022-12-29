Double XL OTT release: When, where to watch Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's film

Double XL/Netflix Twitter

Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles, the comedy-drama Double XL was released in the theatres on November 4 and didn't succeed at the box office. Now, for those who missed watching the film in theatres, it is available on the streaming giant Netflix.

The OTT giant took to its social media handles and made the announcement on December 28 as it wrote, "Need a reason to watch Double XL? We’ll give you two - @humasqureshi and #SonakshiSinha Catch Rajshri & Saira in this tale of friendship, now streaming!".

Double XL explores a journey into the hearts of two plus-size women, one from heartland Uttar Pradesh and the other from urban New Delhi, as they navigate through a society that’s often attributed beauty or attraction to a woman’s size.

Sonakshi and Huma underwent a massive body transformation and even piled on the extra pounds for their roles in the film. Also starring Zaheer Iqbal and popular South Indian actor Mahat Raghavendra, the slice-of-life film has been shot extensively in India and the UK.

The Satramm Ramani directorial was earlier scheduled to release on October 14 and was clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh's medical campus comedy drama Doctor G and Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's spy action thriller Code Name: Tiranga.

To avoid the triple clash, the makers postponed the release date to November 4 and found themselves in another triple clash with Katrina Kaif, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter's horror-comedy Phone Bhoot and Janhvi Kapoor's survival drama Mili. Neither of the five films performed well at the box office.

Double XL is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films. It is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema Production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl & Ashwin Varde, and Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi & Mudassar Aziz.



