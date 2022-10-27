Double XL star Huma Qureshi reacts to dull phase of Bollywood, says even Valimai underperformed | Exclusive

Huma Qureshi- Valimai

Huma Qureshi opened up on the dull phase of Bollywood and revealed that audiences are reluctant to go to cinemas for movies. While promoting her upcoming film Double XL with Sonakshi Sinha, Huma joined in a conversation with DNA.

In the conversation, the actress was asked about the major Bollywood films tanking at the box office, and the trend of pan-India films taking over the market. While addressing the issue, Qureshi added that the cinema sector has hit rock bottom globally. "Barring 3- 4 event films, movies kahi nahi chal rahi hai. Be it Bollywood or South or global cinema. Literally, you count them (hit films) on your fingertips. There is a definite reluctance in the audience to watch movies in theatres. This scenario will change slowly, but you can't predict it now."

With comedy-drama Double XL, Huma has also turned into a producer. So, Qureshi emphasised more on how the cinema sector changed after the pandemic. Qureshi said, "Most of the films were made during a difficult time of the pandemic." Earlier this year, Huma was also seen in Ajith Kumar's Valimai, and she admitted that even the pan-India film underperformed. "Although Valimai did well in Tamil, but not so much across the rest of the country. So getting back to the point, there is a reluctance in the audience. Many of my friends are afraid to go to theatres, as their parents are older. They are still scared. That mindset will take some time, it will not happen overnight."

The Gangs of Wasseypur star stated that if we compare this year's Diwali celebration with last year, there is a major difference in it. Similarly, the community experience of watching a film will be back in its full form, and it has already started. Double XL will release in cinemas on November 4.