Double XL trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi starrer aspires to break stereotypes and promote self-love

The trailer of Sonakshi Sinha Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL was released on Wednesday, and the film aims to tackle body shaming in a light-hearted manner. Directed by Satramm Ramani, the slice-of-life comedy-drama challenges bodyweight stereotypes that have long plagued us as a society.



Going by the trailer, Double XL looks like an entertaining ride that shows the potential to spark conversation around the subject of body shaming. In the film, Huma Qureshi plays a sports presenter, and Sonakshi Sinha steps into the shoes of an emerging stylist. The film also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra as the male protagonists, along with a talented ensemble cast.

Watch trailer of Double XL



A special surprise for fans, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also makes his Hindi screen debut in the film. As director Satramm Ramani said, “This is an important film that addresses a coming-of-age subject in the most light-hearted and fun manner. Double XL was a film waiting to be made.” Sonakshi Sinha said, “I honestly believe that women are really going to connect with the film and relate to it on many levels. It’s unabashed, unpretentious and speaks to just about everyone.”



Huma Qureshi added, “What started off as a fun, casual conversation amongst friends culminated into this film. It was the best impromptu decision we made and I couldn’t be more excited. The subject excited me because it’s something that must be addressed through pop culture.”



This is Zaheer Iqbal’s second film after Notebook (2019) and he is very excited. Iqbal added, “I’m extremely proud to be a part of this film and it’s high time we come to terms with the fact that beauty doesn’t correlate to one’s a size or numbers on a scale.” Says Mahat Raghavendra, “I’m really happy to be making my Bollywood debut with a film like Double XL. The ladies have done an outstanding job in the film.”



Double XL comes to a theatre near you on 4th November 2022.