Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Huma Qureshi has this to say on whether religious polarisation exists in Bollywood: ‘I feel questions should be asked…’

Huma Qureshi opens up about whether religious polarisation exists in Bollywood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

Huma Qureshi has this to say on whether religious polarisation exists in Bollywood: ‘I feel questions should be asked…’
Huma Qureshi on whether religious polarisation exists in Bollywood

Huma Qureshi is currently busy promoting her latest release Tarla. The actress recently opened up about religious polarisation in Bollywood and said that being a Muslim, she never felt ‘different’. 

Huma Qureshi recently appeared on the show Seedhi Baat and when asked if religious polarisation exists in Bollywood, the actress replied, “Aaj kal jab mai ye baatein sunti hu toh lagta hai ki ye baatein ho kiu rahi hai? (I don't understand where these things are coming from).” 

To this, the anchor explained Huma, “Yeh baatein isliye ho rahi hai kyunki jab PM Narendra Modi hal hi mein America gaye they, media k taraf se ek hi sawal pucha gaya aur woh ye sawal tha bharat me jo musalman hai unke hit and adhikar surakshit nahi hai. Kya aapko lagta hai ye sawal sahi tha? (This has surfaced from PM Modi's recent visit to the US where US media questioned him about the protection of Muslim rights. Do you think this was the right question).” 

Huma Qureshi replied to the anchor and said in Hindi, “I never realized that I am Muslim and I am different. My father is running a restaurant, Saleem's in Kailash Colony (of Delhi). In my personal experience, I have never felt it. People might have felt it. Having said that I feel, questions should be asked and every government should answer.” 

Netizens praised Huma Qureshi for her answer. One of the comments read, “very well answered.” Another wrote, “Huma gave the correct answer.” Another commented, “wow Huma too good.”

Huma Qureshi made her debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur and rose to fame. The actress is currently seen in the movie Tarla which is based on the life of popular home chef Tarla Dalal. Helmed by Piyush Gupta the movie also stars, Sharib Hashmi, Bharti Achrekar, and Veenah Nair and is streaming on Zee 5.

Read Huma Qureshi reveals she gifted Bhagavad Gita to Zack Snyder, talks about West's curiosity in Indian culture

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'
Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Building collapses in national capital, many feared trapped inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.