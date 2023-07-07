Huma Qureshi has this to say on whether religious polarisation exists in Bollywood: ‘I feel questions should be asked…’

Huma Qureshi on whether religious polarisation exists in Bollywood

Huma Qureshi is currently busy promoting her latest release Tarla. The actress recently opened up about religious polarisation in Bollywood and said that being a Muslim, she never felt ‘different’.

Huma Qureshi recently appeared on the show Seedhi Baat and when asked if religious polarisation exists in Bollywood, the actress replied, “Aaj kal jab mai ye baatein sunti hu toh lagta hai ki ye baatein ho kiu rahi hai? (I don't understand where these things are coming from).”

To this, the anchor explained Huma, “Yeh baatein isliye ho rahi hai kyunki jab PM Narendra Modi hal hi mein America gaye they, media k taraf se ek hi sawal pucha gaya aur woh ye sawal tha bharat me jo musalman hai unke hit and adhikar surakshit nahi hai. Kya aapko lagta hai ye sawal sahi tha? (This has surfaced from PM Modi's recent visit to the US where US media questioned him about the protection of Muslim rights. Do you think this was the right question).”

Huma Qureshi replied to the anchor and said in Hindi, “I never realized that I am Muslim and I am different. My father is running a restaurant, Saleem's in Kailash Colony (of Delhi). In my personal experience, I have never felt it. People might have felt it. Having said that I feel, questions should be asked and every government should answer.”

Netizens praised Huma Qureshi for her answer. One of the comments read, “very well answered.” Another wrote, “Huma gave the correct answer.” Another commented, “wow Huma too good.”

Huma Qureshi made her debut with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur and rose to fame. The actress is currently seen in the movie Tarla which is based on the life of popular home chef Tarla Dalal. Helmed by Piyush Gupta the movie also stars, Sharib Hashmi, Bharti Achrekar, and Veenah Nair and is streaming on Zee 5.

