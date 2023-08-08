Headlines

Hrithik Roshan recalls being bullied in childhood, cites similarities with his Koi…Mil Gaya character: 'I used to be…'

Hrithik Roshan recalls being bullied in childhood, cites similarities with his Koi…Mil Gaya character: ‘I used to be…’

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq lane bungalow, may shift soon

Watch: Rohit Sharma hilarious response to fan's query on Pakistan bowlers leaves wife Ritika Sajdeh in splits

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Bihar, Assam and other states; check state-wise forecast here

Hrithik Roshan recalls being bullied in childhood, cites similarities with his Koi…Mil Gaya character: ‘I used to be…’

Hrithik Roshan cites similarities with his Koi...Mil Gayacharacter Rohit Mehra, recalls being bullied in his childhood.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Today, August 8 marks 20 years of Hrithik Roshan’s Koi…Mil Gaya and the movie recently re-released in theatres on August 4. The actor essayed the role of Rohit Mehra, a developmentally challenged young man who has a chance encounter with an alien named Jaadoo who gives him powers. Recently, the actor revealed that like his character in the movie, he was also bullied in childhood. 

In a recent conversation with dance content creators, Hrithik Roshan revealed that he was bullied in his childhood and had faced a similar situation as the breaking of his scooty in the film. He said, “For that character (Rohit), I actually took a lot from my childhood. I was bullied, I have gone through some of those (incidents), my cycle was broken by some of the big boys. It was in the film and a complete coincidence. Although this was a scooty in the film and mine was a cycle, a cycle I loved. I used to be crazy about cycling and stunts, I had this BMX bike, and some big boys came and they broke it. It was heartbreaking. I had already lived some of those sequences.”

Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, Koi...Mil Gaya is termed the turning point of the actor’s career and one of his finest performances. The actor portrayed the role of a specially-abled person whose encounter with an alien changed his life. The movie also stars Rekha, Preity Zinta, and child actors Hansika Motwani, Omkar Purohit, Jai Choksi, Mohit Makkad, and Pranita Bishnoi. The movie was a box office success and set the foundation for the blockbuster superhero franchise from India-Krrish

Recently, Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan shared a picture from the sets of Koi…Mil Gaya posing with Jaadu and made everyone Nostalgic. She penned a long note reminiscing the memories from the sets and Hrithik Roshan also reacted to the same. The actor wrote, “how sweet pash!” 

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie with Siddharth Anand titled Fighter. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Produced by Vaicom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the action film was announced on January 10, 2021, and is scheduled to release on January 25. Other than this, the actor also has War 2 in the pipeline which also stars South star Jr NTR. If reports are to be believed, Jr NTR and Hrithik are set to have an action-packed sequence and fierce face-off in the upcoming movie.

Currently gearing for Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in India’s first aerial action film along with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and is slated to release on 25th January 2024.

Read 20 years of Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan recalls his first reaction when his father Rakesh Roshan shared film's idea

 

