Hrithik Roshan cheers for girlfriend Saba Azad after she gets brutally trolled for ‘weird’ dance during ramp walk

Days after Saba Azad's dance video from Lakme Fashion Week got viral and trolled, her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan reacted.

Days after actress Saba Azad was brutally trolled for her dance on the Lakme Fashion Week ramp, her boyfriend, Hrithik Roshan showed his support and reacted to her stint during the fashion show. On Tuesday, Saba walked the ramp alongside Karisma Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, and other models for the clothing label Raw Mango. On day 2, while performing with her bandmate, the actress started dancing and her video went viral, leaving the internet in splits.

Hrithik Roshan's reaction to Saba Azad's dance performance

On Saturday, Hrithik shared a clip of Saba's ramp walk in his Instagram story, with a heart emoji, and wrote, "That surrender. That's why the shine! (with Sun emoji)."

On Wednesday, Saba Azad was seen performing with Madboy/Mink bandmate Imaad Shah for Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini. The actress was seen dancing on the ramp and her video went viral on social media. On Reddit, Saba's video was uploaded, and it was welcomed by some harsh comments from netizens. The actress got brutally trolled for her ‘weird’ dance moves on the ramp and netizens called her a ‘crime’ and some thought that she was drunk.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating each other for a long time now and are often seen going for vacations together, film parties, family functions, events as well as lunch and dinner outings.

On the work front, Saba Azad is currently seen in the web series Who's Your Gynac? That explores the journey of Dr. Vidhushi Kothari, played by Saba, who is a 28-year-old optimistic OB-GYN struggles with her personal and professional problems while solving clinical cases that come her way. Hrithik, on the other side, will next be seen in the aerial actioner, Fighter with Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The movie is slated for January 25, 2024 release.