Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli officially reveal newborn son Akaay's face but only to...

Elon Musk's Tesla to fire more than 14000 employees, preparing company for...

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam, then quit IAS officer's post to become monk due to...

How Imtiaz Ali failed Amar Singh Chamkila, and why a good film can also be a bad biopic | Opinion

Ola S1 X gets massive price cut, electric scooter price now starts at just Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam, then quit IAS officer's post to become monk due to...

How Imtiaz Ali failed Amar Singh Chamkila, and why a good film can also be a bad biopic | Opinion

Ola S1 X gets massive price cut, electric scooter price now starts at just Rs…

8 benefits of drinking pomegranate juice

Benefits of drinking bitter gourd (karela) juice

8 easy sugar-free drinks for diabetics

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli officially reveal newborn son Akaay's face but only to...

How Imtiaz Ali failed Amar Singh Chamkila, and why a good film can also be a bad biopic | Opinion

Aamir Khan files FIR after video of him 'promoting particular party' circulates ahead of Lok Sabha elections: 'We are..'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

How Imtiaz Ali failed Amar Singh Chamkila, and why a good film can also be a bad biopic | Opinion

Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila is being praised by critics and audiences alike but by sanitising the life and struggle of Chamkila, the film does grave injustice to the late singer

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 12:42 PM IST | Edited by : Abhimanyu Mathur

article-main
Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila is streaming on Netflix
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila has been called – among other things – a return to form for the filmmaker. My own review of the film said the same in as many words, and I stand by it. It has been called good film, and I stand by that to. But many critics have called it one of the best biopics India has seen, and with that assertion, I do have an issue. And before you come at me with pitchforks or call me a hypocrite, I have two things to say – a good film can be a bad biopic, and a man is allowed to have complex opinions on one work of art.

Why is Amar Singh Chamkila a good film but a bad biopic?

It may sound contradictory but those things can hold true at the same time. Why is Chamkila a good film, you ask? Simply because, it is well made, a story well told. It takes us through the highs and lows of the legendary singer’s life, creating an engaging story that captures a singer’s trial and tribulations while highlighting how he was different. Add to that the amazing score from AR Rahman and Irshad Kamil’s lyrics and you get a throwback to Rockstar. The performance from Diljit Dosanjh is a cherry on top. But the Chamkila the film tells us about is Imtiaz’s idea of what the singer was. And there is nothing wrong with that, but it does rankle when that interpretation does injustice to the actual person.

Imtiaz Ali with Diljit Dosanjh on the sets of Amar Singh Chamkila

A big part of Amar Singh Chamkila’s life story is because of his identity as Dhanni Ram, a Dalit in the Punjab of 1980s. His Dalit identity was instrumental in him being accepted by many and discarded or sidelined. Chamkila’s fight to be accepted and come into the mainstream did have caste in the background of it. How could it not in this Indian society, where caste dictates all our customs, prejudices, and thoughts. But Imtiaz chooses to gloss over that, reducing his caste struggles to a single line of dialogue in one scene. That means that one of the biggest aspects of Chamkila’s identity and struggles is relegated to just a footnote in Imtiaz’s film. That is not what a good biopic does. You can pick and choose parts of someone’s story but you can’t alter its essence, which is what this film does.

How Imtiaz Ali failed the real Chamkila?

Amar Singh Chamkila was a phenomenon in the Punjab of ‘80s. His songs have survived the test of time and still enjoy a lot of popularity in Punjab. But outside of the state, he was an unknown commodity to many. His songs and life will now find resonance in the mainstream, outside the consumers of hardcore Punjabi music too. And that is a great win for any artiste. But they will do all that without knowing what Chamkila’s real struggle was against. In painting his fight as one against just fundamentalism and moral policing, we reduce him to a moral crusader and not a social one. But Dhanni Ram aka Chamkila fought more than just militants and ideological fundamentalists. He fought a system and society that had subjugated his people for ages. Taking that aspect out changes the dynamic of Chamkila’s struggle and victory, and also his eventual assassination.

The OG Amar Singh Chamkila

How does one judge the Chamkila biopic?

It is possible to both like the film and find it problematic. Maybe problematic is too strong a word for this one. Let’s reserve that for the likes of Animal and Article 370. But Chamkila does get a lot wrong by way of omission. In picking and choosing a sanitized version of Chamkila’s life to bring to screen, Imtiaz Ali has done him injustice, by not truly presenting the man for who he was. And like I said, that is the filmmaker’s right. Artistic liberty gives him the right to present the story in his manner. Just like it gives me the right to point out how wrong and myopic it is. Amar Singh Chamkila may go on to be remembered as one of Imtiaz’s finest works, as it should. But it should never be mentioned in a list of good biopics. Most of Bollywood’s sanitized, politically correct films fail to clear that threshold. And just like that, my wait for a good, honest biopic from Hindi films continues.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Swastika Mukherjee's intimate scene from Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 leaked before release, makers trying to take it down

This actress was thrown out of films, insulted for her looks, now owns private jet, sea-facing bungalow worth Rs...

US President Joe Biden, PM Netanyahu speak after Iran’s attack on Israel

Salman Khan shares first post after firing incident at his house, says 'ready for...'

Meet 80s' top Indian actress, who created buzz after kissing Prince Charles publicly, ran away with producer, then...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement