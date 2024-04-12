Who was the real Amar Singh Chamkila? Punjab's biggest star, accused of vulgarity, killed at 27, death remains unsolved

Amar Singh Chamkila, played by Diljit Dosanjh in the new Netflix film, was the highest record-selling artiste of Punjab before his assassination at age 27

Elvis Presley is the king of Rock and Roll. Many regard him as the most influential musical artiste of the 20th century. So a comparison with him implies that the said artiste certainly is popular and has permeated the pop culture of his time. Given that Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila was called the Elvis of Punjab, that should give one an idea of the man’s impact on his generation. Chamkila, like his stage name suggests, was a shining star, who revolutionised Punjabi music, broke sales records, and courted countless controversies. And he did all this by the age of 27, when he was gunned down. As Diljit Dosanjh brings Chamkila’s life and death to the big screen, we take a look at the legacy of the superstar.

How Dhanni Ram became Amar Singh Chamkila

Chamkila was born Dhani Ram in 1960 into a Dalit Sikh family in Ludhiana’s Dugri village. Growing up, he began working at a cloth mill and taught himself how to play harmonium in a bid to start a career in music. In 1979, he approached popular singer Surinder Shinda and sang to him. Shinda made young Dhanni Ram his protégé and the 18-year-old began writing songs for him. But soon, Dhanni Ram felt devalued in the troupe and he branched out to pursue a solo career. This was when he adopted the stage name Amar Singh Chamkila.

In 1980, Chamkila partnered with vocalist Sonia and the two became a popular duet act in the akharas of rural Punjab. The same year, he recorded his first album - Takue Te Takua, which was a huge hit. Sonia’s husband and manager helmed the group and Chamkila felt he was being paid less than what he deserved. So he broke the partnership, collaborating with a number of vocalists like Usha Kiran and Amar Noorie.

Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur

In 1981, Chamkila finally met the partner he was looking for – a strong-voiced singer named Amarjot Kaur. The two became a sensation and eventually carried their professional collaboration into their personal lives too. Chamkila and Amarjot tied the knot in the mid-80s. Their songs were a rage across Punjab. While youngsters loved Chamkila’s suggestive lyrics, many – including the fundamentalists – called them obscene and vulgar. As a result, he faced several threatening calls and even an assassination attempt. In 1987, after a meeting with militant leaders, Chamkila apologised for his lyrics and changed his genre to religious songs. Despite the switch, his next album (all religious songs) broke previous records.

The Elvis of Punjab

By the late-80s, Chamkila was the biggest name in Punjabi music. All of 26, he was already the highest record-selling artiste in the state’s history. His fame was such that he got invitations from Bahrain and Canada to perform as well. But even as Chamkila tried to stay away from his earlier boorish songs, public demand made him return to it. Such was Chamkila’s popularity that he is said to have performed 366 shows in 365 days at the height of his popularity.

Chamkila and Amarjot’s assassination in 1988

On March 8, 1988, Amarjot and Chamkila were slated to perform in Mehsampur. As the two arrived at the venue in their car, they were fired upon by a group of unidentified assailants on motorcycles. Both died on the spot. Two members of their entourage also succumbed to gunshot wounds. No group ever claimed responsibility for the murders and no arrest was ever made. Punjab Police closed the case a few years later. Their death remains unsolved to this day.

