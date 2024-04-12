Amar Singh Chamkila review: Diljit, the actor, shines in crisp jibe at censorship; Imtiaz-Rahman recreate Rockstar magic

Amar Singh Chamkila sees Imtiaz Ali return to top form, ably aided by Diljit Dosanjh and AR Rahman, to give us a film for the ages

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Rahul Mittra, Nisha Bano, Apinderdeep Singh, Anjum Batra

Where to watch: Netflix

Rating: 4 stars

As a viewer, I have found Imtiaz Ali a very hit-or-miss director. I have either loved what he has made, or despised it. He has seldom been mid (or forgettable). That could be for a number of reasons but it’s safe to say that the last time L ‘loved’ something from him was close to a decade ago. Amar Singh Chamkila had me curious. For the first time, the man was entering the biopic territory. The trailer gave strong Rockstar déjà vu, and Rahman and Mohit Chouhan added to it. Then there is the enigma called Diljit Dosanjh. I didn’t know what to expect from the film. And that is what the experience even more enjoyable.

The real Amar Singh Chamkila was a musical phenomenon in 1980s’ Punjab. He remains the highest record-selling Punjabi artiste in history even though he was gunned down at 27 (along with his wife and collaborator Amarjot). His sons, the controversy around his ‘suggestive’ lyrics, his ability to switch genres, and the mystery of his death have made Chamkila a pop culture icon. The film manages to not just capture all that but also present in a way so simple that even those unfamiliar with the legend of Chamkila will follow.

Like most Imtiaz films, Amar Singh Chamkila follows a non-linear narrative. But here, it is not difficult to follow. The past and the present are connected but clearly delineated. The story of how Dhanni Ram became Chamkila and how he acquired that self-belief is heartwarming. Equally endearing is the bond Chamkila (Diljit in one of his finest performances) and Amarjot (Parineeti Chopra) share. Diljit and Parineeti’s chemistry truly brings the film alive, as do their performances.

For many, Chamkila may be a progression of Rockstar, almost following the same blueprint – rags to riches musician who listens to nobody, gets criticised and threatened, and there is a journalist in there somewhere. But Amar Singh Chamkila is so much more. I feel this was a tougher film to make for Imtiaz as not only did he have to tell a compelling story but also had to stay true to the memory and essence of the late singer, as well as capture the political and cultural milieu of Punjab, both pre and post-1984. That he manages to do it so well speaks volumes of his sensitivity and conviction.

To whom does Amar Singh Chamkila, the film, belong? Is it Imtiaz, for masterfully crafting this narrative and making it so engaging and entertaining? Is it Diljit, for proving yet again (after Jogi) that he is an actor, not just a star? Or is it AR Rahman, the soul of Chamkila. The maestro seems to be getting better as years go by and in this film, he presents some of his best work in recent years, be it the hair-raising Baj Baaja Baaja, the soulful Tu Kya Jaane, or the foot-tapping Ishq Mitaaye. His collaboration with Imtiaz and Irshad Kamil again produces some timeless gems that elevate this film. My favourite of them is Mainu Vida Karo (nobody uses Arijit like Rahman does) and his remixing and re-imagining of some of Chamkila’s original work.

But Diljit leaves his stamp on the film, both with his acting and his voice. He embodies Chamkila in a way that he has probably never embodied a character before. Jogi was perhaps a better performance but this film is a bigger achievement. Parineeti surprises, not with the acting, but her renditions of Amarjot’s songs. She manages to hold her own with a seasoned performer like Diljit and looks convincing. Among the support cast, the two names that stand out are Rahul Mittra and Anjum Batra. The latter plays a friend and confidante of Chamkila, who acts as a slightly disillusioned and unreliable narrator for us. The actor balances comedy and drama so well that he leaves a mark. Mittra’s DSP Bhatti is the cynic, the audience substitute who despises Chamkila and must be convinced that there was a human behind that name. His arc, and the way the actor depicts is, are both beautiful to watch.

Just as Chamkila is the story of the singer, it is also an attempt to shine a lens at Punjab and India’s favourite pastime – moral policing and censorship. Through his career – much like Saadat Hasan Manto – Chamkila faced charges of obscenity and vulgarity. He was threatened by fundamentalists and even law enforcement. Yet, he refused to buckle. The film presents the points of view of both Chamkila and his critics in a very non-sermonising manner. The debate is never settled but each side has their say and very subtly, Imtiaz conveys to the audience where he stands too. Chamkila is as much a biopic as it is Imtiaz’s retort to censorship, and a sharp one at that.

To say that Chamkila is the best Imtiaz film in years is an understatement. It is also his bravest film and the most politically charged since...well...all roads lead to Rockstar. But in many departments, Amar Singh Chamkila surpasses its spiritual predecessor, giving us a film for the ages.