'Hopefully, those carefree days will return soon': Karisma Kapoor shares throwback photo with Govinda from Eiffel Tower

Karisma Kapoor has been one of the top actors in the 90s with so many hits in her kitty. Her on-screen pairing with Govinda with chartbuster songs are still loved by people. Moreover, many are being recreated too. Their comic timing and quirky chemistry made them an adored onscreen due in the 90s. They have starred together in several hit movies namely Coolie No 1, Hero No 1, Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural to name a few.

A while back, Karisma took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback movie still from Hero No 1 co-starring Govinda. In the photo clicked during a song sequence, Govinda and Lolo are seen posing against Eiffel Tower. Now due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Karisma took a trip down memory lane and prayed for things to get normal like before. She captioned her photo stating, "Dancing around the Eiffel Tower. Hopefully, those carefree days will return very soon Which film is this pic from? #guessinggame #flashbackfriday #paris #france".

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma made her digital debut with Zee5 Original Show titled Mentalhood in which she played a mother to three kids. Her husband's role was played by Sanjay Suri. Created by Ekta Kapoor, Mentalhood also starred Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, Tillotama Shome, Dino Morea and Shruti Seth in leading roles.

While talking about her lockdown activities, Lolo had told Vogue India, "Apart from spending time with family and doing a bit of exercising, I just came across some old books that I had lying around and I decided to read. Frankly, I don’t get that much time to catch up on reading, so I’m trying to use this lockdown to do that, and also at the same time do a little bit of soul searching."