Highest-grossing Indian film with female lead made Rs 912 crore with 15-yr-old star not Kangana, Alia, Deepika, Samantha

The highest-grossing Indian film with a female lead did not star Alia, Kangana, Priyanka, or Samantha

The last two decades have seen a boom in the number of female-led films in India. With superstars like Nayanthara, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu giving box office hits as leads, the newer generation has followed suit too with faces like Alia Bhatt and Sai Pallavi. However, it is noteworthy that none of these actresses hold the record for highest-grossing Indian film with a female lead.

Highest-grossing Indian film with a female lead

The record for highest-grossing Indian film with a female lead is held by a surprise hit from 2017 – Secret Superstar. The film starred 15-year-old Zaira Wasim, best known for playing young Geeta Phogat in Dangal. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, also starred Aamir Khan, who was also the producer of the film. While Secret Superstar was a moderate success in India, earning Rs 64 crore net (Rs 90 crore gross) domestically, it was a huge success overseas, particularly in China. The film made Rs 763 crore in China and Rs 825 crore overseas altogether, giving it a worldwide gross of a whopping Rs 915 crore.

Secret Superstar’s box office success

Secret Superstar’s success was unprecedented, particularly given its relatively small budget. Made on a reported budget of Rs 15 crore, it returned a return on investment of over 6000%, making it the most profitable Indian film of all time. It is still the second-highest-grossing Indian film in the overseas market, behind only Dangal.

Indian films with female leads in the 100-crore club

Other Indian films with female leads that have grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide are Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story, Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Manikarnika, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Raazi and Dear Zindagi, Vidya Balan’s The Dirty Picture, Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja, and Sonam and Kareena Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding. Among these, The Kerala Story is the highest overall grosser with a worldwide gross of Rs 302 crore. In regional cinema, the highest-grossing female-led films are Keerthy Suresh’s Mahanati, and Anushka Shetty’s Rudhramadevi and Arundhati, all of which have earned between Rs 75-90 crore.