This is India's most profitable film ever, not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Dangal, DDLJ, Lagaan, Baahubali, KGF, RRR, Pathaan

Bollywood witnessed its worst phase during the COVID-19 period and it got a chance to recover due to films like 'The Kashmir Files', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Pathaan' etc, viewers now want to see some more good Hindi films. In this article we will talk about 8 films which were made on low-budget but they went on to become blockbusters, proving that content is still the king.

Sudipto Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' was released on 5 May and despite being surrounded by controversies, the film has so far earned Rs 238.87 crore. According to media reports, the worldwide collection of the film has crossed Rs 282 crore. The film’s budget was just 20 crores.

Peepli Live', which was made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, released in 2010. The budget of the film was Rs 12 crores and it earned Rs 50 crore at the box office.

Ayushmann Khurrana's debut film 'Vicky Donor' was made in just Rs 10 crore. According to reports, the film had earned around Rs 55 crore.

Vidya Balan's film 'Kahaani' was made in just Rs 15 crore and it earned around Rs 80 crore at the box office.

Ayushmann and Tabu's film 'Andhadhun' had earned around Rs 440 crore worldwide. This film was made in only 17 crores.

Zaira Wasim starrer 'Secret Superstar' was released in 2017. Aamir Khan had played a small role in this film which was made for Rs 15 crore and earned Rs 912.75 crore worldwide.

Anupam Kher's film 'The Kashmir Files' was made in Rs 20 crore and it has earned Rs 341 crore at the worldwide box office.