Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts to Varun Dhawan being trolled for stating Thar actor started parallel cinema movement

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor-Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has only featured in five movies in the last six years with three full-length films namely Mirzya, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and Thar, the fourth being a segment of the anthology as Spotlight in Ray and the fifth being a cameo in AK vs AK.

Appreciating the film choices made by his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor's son, Varun Dhawan had said in an interview last month that Harsh had started the parallel cinema movement in India and had to face the brunt of social media trolls who severely criticised the Badlapur actor for forgetting acting greats like Amol Palekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Farooq Sheikh, Shabana Azmi, Om Puri and others known for making the parallel cinema famous in the 1970s.

Reacting to these trolls in his cheeky style, Varun had written on Twitter, "Hey guys maybe I misspoke but definitely applaud him (Harsh) for his love for the cinema he does and it takes guts and I enjoyed his films, but getting trolled ka alag maza hain thank u for watching my interviews".



READ | Varun Dhawan hits back at trolls bashing him for his 'Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor started parallel cinema' remark

Now, in a recent interview, Harsh was asked about this whole incident. Talking to ETimes, he said, "These days people just take off on the internet as they don’t have anything to do besides making fun of famous people. They don’t know how humorous Varun Dhawan as a person is. His humour is very tongue-in-cheek."

Harsh continued, "I am sure he meant that I have been doing off-beat, alternative films. He just framed his statement the way he did, and then you have these people sitting there on social media to pull you down. For someone who has been in the industry much longer than I have, it was very encouraging of him to say that. His words have been very reassuring."

Concluding his thoughts, Sonam Kapoor's brother stated that he doesn't do parallel cinema and it's just that his films are different from the typical Bollywood masala movies, and added that his movies can be watched and enjoyed by anyone.