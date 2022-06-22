Varun Dhawan hits back at trolls bashing him for his 'Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor started parallel cinema' remark

Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming family comedy JugJugg Jeeyo, in which he shares screen space with Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. In a recent interview, Varun said that the parallel cinema movement is started by his co-star Anil's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and for this, he faced the criticism of online trolls.

In an interaction with Film Companion, the leading stars of the film were discussing how parents have reflected on their star kids' film choices in Bollywood. Varun said that his father David Dhawan was astonished when he picked the Sriram Raghavan's thriller Badlapur, and Kiara added that even though she doesn't come from a film family, her father was also surprised when she chose the Ruchi Narain's thriller Guilty.

Adding on, Varun remarked that the same question must be asked to Anil as he said, "because actually the parallel cinema movement has been started by Harsh". Netizens started trolling the Coolie No. 1 actor reminding him of acting greats like Amol Palekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Farooq Sheikh, Shabana Azmi, Om Puri and others known for making the parallel cinema famous in the 1970s.



Now, Varun has reacted to these trolls in his own style as he took to Twitter and wrote, "Hey guys maybe I misspoke but definitely applaud him for his love for the cinema he does and it takes guts and I enjoyed his films, but getting trolled ka alag maza hain thank u for watching my interviews".

Hey guys maybe I misspoke but defiently applaud him for his love for the cinema he does and it takes guts and I enjoyed his films, but getting trolled ka alag maza hain thank u for watching my interviews https://t.co/3a1t7n4x9x — VarunKukooDhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 21, 2022

In his tweet, he was talking about enjoying Harsh's movies such as Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Ray, and AK vs AK. The father-son due of Anil and Harsh were recently seen in the neo-Western action thriller Thar released on Netflix last month.