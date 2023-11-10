Headlines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's song Abundance in Millets secures nomination at Grammy Awards 2024

Wordle 875 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 11

This National Awardee took 3-year Army training, spent time at the front in Kargil War, almost got burnt after...

Israel-Hamas war: IDF raids Hamas top leader Yahiya Sinwar's brother's office, seizes weapons, missiles, maps

World Cup 2023: This star England player may retire after match against Pakistan, it's not Stokes, Moeen Ali

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 875 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 11

Harish Khanna calls his experience of working in 12th Fail ‘liberating’, recalls meeting real life IPS Manoj Sharma

ENG vs PAK ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Kolkata

6 Indian bowlers to attain no.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings

10 countries that accept Indian driving licenses

5 post-workout meal options

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Harish Khanna calls his experience of working in 12th Fail ‘liberating’, recalls meeting real life IPS Manoj Sharma

This National Awardee took 3-year Army training, spent time at the front in Kargil War, almost got burnt after...

Huge rift between Bigg Boss 17’s new ‘love-birds’ as Abhishek Kumar calls Khanzaadi fake: ‘Tumne mera dil…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Harish Khanna calls his experience of working in 12th Fail ‘liberating’, recalls meeting real life IPS Manoj Sharma

In an Exclusive conversation with DNA India, Harish Khanna shares his experience of working in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail.

article-main
Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 11:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail is garnering much love from the audience. Apart from Medha Shankr and Vikrant Massey, the film also stars Harish Khanna who plays the protagonist’s father in the movie. He is currently receiving praise and appreciation for his performance in the movie. 

In an exclusive chat with DNA, Harish Khanna opened up on his experience of working with Vidhu Vinod Chopra in 12th Fail. Not only this, but he also shared his meeting with the real-life IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Joshi. 

When asked about his experience working in 12th Fail, the actor said, “My experience working with Vidhu Vinod Chopra was liberating. His working style is very democratic, he gives a lot of freedom to an actor and his suggestions were really an eye-opener for me. Whenever he has given suggestions, that character comes out of with a different layer. Vikrant Massey himself is a very humble person. He gives a lot of positive energy and I really loved working with him and under the guidance of Vidhu Vinod Chopra. I got to learn a lot from the master of cinema. He is an institution himself.” 

Harish further revealed that though the film is based on a book with the same title, he wasn’t aware of the story until Vidhu Vinod Chopra narrated it to him. He said, “I came to know about it after I had a video conference with Vidhu Vinod sir. That was my first meeting. He relaxed me so much that he didn’t let me feel that I was sitting in front of a great director, the aura that he had, then he told me about the story. Then I met them and got to know about the script.” 

He further recalled his meeting with real-life IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and Shraddha Joshi and said, “Recently I got to meet them, and they are so humble people, even after sitting at such a good position. Both of them complement each other so beautifully. After that, I started researching about the story, I also saw some of their interviews. This way I could get closer to them.” 

He further said that he could relate to the character. The actor said, “I used to travel a lot and I have also seen such struggles in my life. When I was in 10th standard, my father was staying at home. So, I could completely relate to Ramveer Ji that he is not bowing down to corruption and that’s why he gets suspended. Then when he tries to fight the case, he loses and then his trust in the system is broken. The breakdown that follows after this Infront of his son, but his son supports him. So that’s a beautiful moment for him. I get so overwhelmed; my body keeps shivering when I see the movie in the theatre. By the end of the movie, my tears roll down. I call them dew drops, why I call them dew drops is because these are tears of happiness.” 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film delves into the challenges faced by countless students as they strive to crack the UPSC entrance exam. It also gives a powerful message that instead of giving up after falling, restart and work hard till you get success. The movie resonated with the audience and positive word of mouth; the film also saw a significant growth in the box office numbers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'PM Modi stands for women...is best...': US singer Mary Millben reacts to Nitish Kumar's 'vulgar' remarks; watch video

Meet Varinder Singh Ghuman, who beats up Salman, Shah Rukh in Tiger 3; 130kg vegetarian bodybuilder with 53 inch chest

India’s highest-paid ‘TV star’ started as background dancer, first salary was Rs 75, now earns...

What was Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's comments on woman that sparked row in State Assembly?

NZ vs SL: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets to keep semis hope alive, Pakistan out of the race?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE