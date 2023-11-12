Gulshan Devaiah talks about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's chemistry in Ram-Leela: 'When did this happen...'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared the screen space for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. Gulshan Devaiah played a crucial negative role in the film.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were the first guests on Koffee With Karan 8 last month and they shared how their romance began on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, the 2013 romantic drama based on William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet. Now, in a recent interview, their co-star from the same film Gulshan Devaiah recalled witnessing their romance.

While talking to Jist, the Dahaad actor said that he initially didn't see the "spark" between them. "I think he (Ranveer) was really into her (Deepika). After around 25 days of the Mumbai schedule when we went to Udaipur, I was like, ‘What? When did this happen?’ I think he was really serious about her, but in my head, I was like, ‘Na, she isn’t falling for him.’ Sorry Ranveer. But they are together now", he said.

When he was asked if their real-life chemistry was seen on the screen, the Hunterrr actor replied, "They are professional actors. The real chemistry is not seen on screen. We can't put that on screen."

Gulshan was further asked if actors dating each other would make better romantic pairs on screen and he stated, "It may help. But it is not necessary. But a lot of them have skill sets like that. It's your job to submit yourself and accept the reality of what is written about your character. So you don't have to necessarily even get along with somebody. But it helps if you can get along. Whether or not you are in a romantic relationship is a personal choice. It is not really necessary."

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was the first Sanjay Leela Bhansali that Ranveer and Deepika starred in. They both later went on to share screen space in his 2015 period romantic drama Bajirao Mastani and his 2018 historical drama Padmaavat.



