Twitter
Headlines

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow 'ruined' three Bollywood superstars, all went bankrupt, lost stardom after living there

'Prove charge or...': BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari dares Bengal police over 'Khalistani' jibe allegations

Once Govinda, Saif's heroine, this actress vanished after brush with underworld; was untraceable, her sister accused...

This director was thrown out of Salman's film, slept on footpath, worked as sweeper, gave biggest cult classic, earns...

Iconic radio presenter Ameen Sayani, known for Binaca Geetmala, passes away at 91

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow 'ruined' three Bollywood superstars, all went bankrupt, lost stardom after living there

'Prove charge or...': BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari dares Bengal police over 'Khalistani' jibe allegations

Once Govinda, Saif's heroine, this actress vanished after brush with underworld; was untraceable, her sister accused...

Healthy foods for babies

Benefits of eating strawberries

Natural make-up removing ingredients

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow 'ruined' three Bollywood superstars, all went bankrupt, lost stardom after living there

This film, made for Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 456 crore, became a blockbuster in China, its not Dangal or Secret Superstar

Once Govinda, Saif's heroine, this actress vanished after brush with underworld; was untraceable, her sister accused...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Once Govinda, Saif's heroine, this actress vanished after brush with underworld; was untraceable, her sister accused...

Meet Bollywood star who worked with Saif Ali Khan, Govinda, and Chiranjeevi before vanishing after an unfortunate tryst with the underworld.

article-main

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the 90s, Bollywood was infamous for its dalliances with organised crime in Mumbai. The city’s dreaded underworld was reported to have links with financiers and producers and many dons were rumoured to have affairs with starlets. During this time, a promising young actress, who was a star down south, but a brush with underworld finished her rising career in Bollywood.

The actress was Sakshi Shivanand, who made her acting debut in Telugu cinema with the 1993 release Anna Vadina. Although Sakshi worked in Bollywood films like Janam Kundli and Papa Kehte Hain early on in her career, she found fame in Tamil and Telugu films through the 90s, working with top stars like Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, and Arvind Swamy. In the 2000s, Sakshi put her south career on a hold to come to Bollywood, working in films like Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai, which got her noticed. She even worked with Govinda in this period.

However, sadly for Sakshi, the attention came from unwanted quarters as well. She started getting calls from the underworld and realised that the producer of a film she was working on – Tum starring Saif Ali Khan – was allegedly linked to the underworld. In a 2013 interview to DNA, the actress had recalled, "I was terrified when the producer turned out to be from the underworld. I had everybody telling me that the underworld connection in Bollywood was very strong. I completely freaked out. I ran off to do Telugu and Kannada films.”

Sakshi changed her number and began ignorning all modes of communication from the team of Tum, which effectively ended her career in Bollywood. "If I hadn't freaked out after the brush with the underworld I'd have continued here. But I ran away from the Hindi industry. I was really shaken up. The Tum producer would call up, I had to change my number. No one knew where I was. That experience cost me my career in Hindi cinema. I had done Anubhav Sinha's Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha. Though it wasn't a hit, I was noticed,” the actress had said years later.

Sakshi Shivanand leads a low profile life and as per reports, is married as well. In 2019, the actress made news agan, courtesy her sister Shilpa Anand, who is also an actress. Shilpa, best known for the TV show Dill Mill Gayye, accused Sakshi’s mother-in-law of plotting to kill her and their mother.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat train services extension: Operations on other stations to begin soon; check details

Two IndiGo planes come dangerously close over Delhi airport after plane’s wrong turn; Here’s what happened next

Meet man who once lived with 20 people in a house, remained hungry for 3 days, is now a millionaire, seen on TV as... 

Viral video: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's would-be 'bahu' Radhika Merchant flaunts her dance moves at a wedding, watch

IPL 2024: KKR name star Sri Lankan pacer as replacement for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE