'Good job dude': Ishaan Khatter wins hearts for not leaving mom's hand after rumoured girlfriend Chandni pulls him away

Ishaan Khatter, on Thursday, appeared at the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s screening, with his mother Neelima Azeem and rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Ishaan not leaving his mom’s hand.

Ishaan won hearts after he didn’t leave his mother’s hand while his rumoured girlfriend tried to pull him away. Netizens are praising him for being a gentleman who didn’t leave his mother’s hand. One of the social media users wrote, “She is pulling him away from mom and he did right thing by telling her, you can go.”

The second one said, “He carry both her ladies gently.” The third one said, “Girlfriend ko mother ki bilkul nahi padi hai.” The fourth one said, “She isn't caring at all. Her behavior towards an elderly woman is so rude n unkind.”The fifth one said, “Ishaan bhai dil jitliya yar.” The sixth one said, “Such a great boy holding his mother's hand right through it.”

Mira took to Instagram and wrote, "Complete laughter riot! Entertainment overload after ages! Love, laughter, masti, dancing and heart touching message at the end. @kritisanon you were Pitch Perfect. @shahidkapoor The OG Lover-Boy, there’s no one like you. You made my heart melt.” She also added, “Watch TBMAUJ now. Dil se hasaaya (made me laugh from the heart), stomach is hurting."

A special premiere for the film took place on Thursday, and several Bollywood celebrities, including the lead pair, attended the screening. Kriti, portraying a robot in the film, opted for a casual look with a black top and green pants. Her older sibling, Nupur Sanon, also graced the event in an adorable dress. Shahid was joined by his wife Mira, brother Ishaan Khatter, and mother Neelima Azeem. Other celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani were also present at the special screening.