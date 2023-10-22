Headlines

Ganapath box office collection day 2: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon-starrer dips further, earns only Rs 2.25 crore

With a reported budget of around Rs 200 crore, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is the second biggest Bollywood flop of the year after Adipurush.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles and directed by Vikas Bahl, released in the theatres on October 20. The film has been bashed by the critics and audiences, who have even labelled it the worst ever Hindi film to release this year.

The reviews have impacted its box office collections too as the film took Tiger Shroff's career-worst opening of Rs 2.5 crore on Friday and on Saturday, it dipped even further and collected only Rs 2.25 crore, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.com. The film's two-day total collection stands at Rs 4.75 crore. With a reported budget of around Rs 200 crore, Ganapath: A Hero Is Born is the second biggest Bollywood flop of the year after Adipurush.

The DNA review for Ganapath read, "Ganapath is brought down by its amateurish, poorly rendered, visibly jarring VFX. Leave Hollywood aside, the animation and effects in PC games of 2005 looked better than Ganapath. The special effects of this film should be awarded as the Worst VFX of recent times. Also, the movie had little-to-no scope for senior talented actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jameel Khan, and Pramod Kadam. They all have been wasted. It is sad to see that a talented director like Vikas, who has entertained us with Queen and Super 30, is directing such films. Also, this was Part One, and a sequel has been teased in the end. God save us from the wrecks of this dystopian world."

Tiger and Kriti have shared the screen space after nine years in the Vikas Bahl directorial. In 2014, both the actors made their debut in the romantic action comedy film Heropanti. A remake of the 2008 Telugu flm Parugu, the Sabbir Khan directorial proved to be a box office success.

READ | Leo box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film holds well; earns Rs 40 crore in India

