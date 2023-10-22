Headlines

Leo box office collection day 3: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film holds well; earns Rs 40 crore in India

Starring Thalapathy Vijay and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo has earned Rs 140 crore in India in it first three days of release.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

Headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil action-packed entertainer Leo finally released in the theatres on October 19. Despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the film took a sensational start at the box office earning Rs 148 crore gross globally.

After earning Rs 65 crore and Rs 35 crore in its first two days in India, Leo added yet another Rs 40 crore to its domestic box office collection on its third day, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com. The film could have earned much more in India if the Hindi dubed version has been released in the three national chains.

Th Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial hasn't released in Hindi in PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis cinemas as these three chains demand that the film must be screened on OTT eight weeks after its release. But the makers of Leo have already been paid a whopping amount of Rs 120 crore by the streaming giant Netflix for streaming the film within four weeks.

An Anirudh Ravichander musical, Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand in key roles. It marks the second collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker after their blockbuster film Master in 2021.

The action-packed entertainer is the fifth film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj after Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master, and Vikram, and the third film in his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) after Kaithi and Master. The filmmaker has plans to extend his universe with the sequels of the three films.

