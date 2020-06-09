'Gallan Goriyan' teaser: After 'Batla House', John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur reunite for peppy dance track

After the success of Batla House, John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur have reunited, this time around to have audiences up and dancing on their feet. The actors have reunited for T-Series' newest song, Gallan Goriyan, a fun, party song, sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and UK based composer-singer Taz.

John has constantly chosen to be part of the content that's relevant and has reinvented himself with every passing year. Mrunal Thakur on the other hand made a lasting impact in Batla House, where she shared screen space with the actor.

The two now come together with their sizzling chemistry for this special song directed by Adil Shaikh and presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Talking about her experience while shooting the song, Mrunal said, "This was the first time I was doing a typical nach-gana song and I am glad to have had this experience although I was quite nervous. Choreographer Adil and Alisha helped me to open up. It helped that I had rehearsed for about two weeks. In the song, I am supposed to catch John Abraham's attention and I can be seen shamelessly flirting with him."

Mrunal further added, "My entire family came on the set unannounced to cheer me up. That was sweet but then after I gave a couple of retakes my mother blurted out, 'Aga, kaay zhaala tula? Ghari tar changla expression dete? (WHat happened to you, you give such good expressions at home)' I have these really fond memories of Gallan Goriyan. I had great fun being part of a team that was so organized, sorted, and fun to work with." Directed by Adil Shaikh, the song will be out soon on 11th June on T-Series ‘YouTube channel.