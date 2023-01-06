From Pathaan and Tiger 3 to Gadar 2 and Adipurush, the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2023

Pathaan, Tiger 3, Adipurush, and Gadar headline the most awaited Bollywood films this year

After a relatively dull 2022 where a majority of big ticket releases did not work at the box office, Bollywood would be hoping for a revival of fortunes this year. It surely has enough weapons in its arsenal for that. 2023 will see two of the biggest superstars of the last generation turn up in multiple releases for the first time in years. Add to that, return of a maverick filmmaker, the most expensive Indian film till date, and a sequel two decades in making. The list of the most anticipated Bollywood films this year is certainly a mouth watering one.

Pathaan

Release date- January 25, Director- Siddharth Anand, Cast- Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham

Shah Rukh Khan will start the year with his first film in over four years. The star is returning to Yash Raj Films in a new avatar – as a fierce spy in a masala action film. Given it is Shah Rukh’s first film since his hiatus, the studio’s pedigree, and the rest of the star cast, it is a massive film for the industry.

Bholaa

Release date- March 30, Director- Ajay Devgn, Cast- Ajay Devgn, Tabu

Kaithi is considered one of the most popular and well-made Tamil films of the last decade. Its remake Bholaa can be considered a much awaited title based on that alone. But then the film stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu with a guest appearance by Abhishek Bachchan, and suddenly the stakes become even higher.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Release date- April 21, Director- Farhad Samji, Cast- Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh

Salman Khan is returning to keep his date with the fans on Eid for the first time in four years (Radhey was an Eid release but not in theatres). The slightly amusing title aside, the film is a much anticipated title due to Salman’s star power and a pan-India cast, including Venkatesh and Shehnaaz Gill.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Release date- April 28, Director- Karan Johar, Cast- Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi

Karan Johar has not directed a film since 2016 but this year, that will change. For years, the filmmaker has only donned the producer’s hat but he is now returning to what he does best – making love stories. An all-star cast and a retro feel make this a delightful prospect.

Jawan

Release date- June 2, Director- Atlee Kumar, Cast- Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee! That is all one needs to say about Jawan. Aniruddh’s music and some insane fight scenes (expected) are sure to bring the Tamil mass action genre to Bollywood with this visceral revenge thriller.

Adipurush

Release date- June 16, Director- Om Raut, Cast- Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon

Before that ill-fated teaser hit, Adipurush was being touted as the most anticipated film of the year. Given its scale and star power, it still is a heavily-awaited title. Provided the makers can fix the issues with visuals, the film may be the summer blockbuster Bollywood has missed.

Animal

Release date- August 11, Director- Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Cast- Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna

Ranbir Kapoor is returning with an intense action thriller once again after Shamshera. And this time, helming him is the man behind Kabir Singh. The addition of Anil Kapoor and Rashmika elevates this project and one hopes that Ranbir will be able to complete his transformation into an action star with the film.

Gadar 2

Release date- August 11, Director- Anil Sharma, Cast- Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma

Setting up the big Independence Day clash with Animal is Gadar’s sequel. Snny Deol’s iconic Tara Singh returns to the big screen. Even if it’s belated, the sequel of one of the highest-grossing films ever certainly carries a lot of weight and expectations.

Tiger 3

Release date- November 10, Director- Maneesh Sharma, Cast- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi

Tiger is returning to the big screen after six long years with this film. The highlights of this film are, of course, Salman-Katrina reuniting, Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, and a reported cameo by Shah Rukh Khan reprising his role from Pathaan.

Dunki

Release date- December 22, Director- Rajkumar Hirani, Cast- Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu

Three Shah Rukh Khan films in one year is something that has not happened since 2004 (arguably the man’s best year). One might assume that there would be some SRK fatigue but what sets Dunki apart is that it is the first collaboration between the actor and Rajkumar Hirani, the most successful filmmaker of his generation.