Fresh Pair Alert: Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam to come together for a film!

After impressing the audience with his stellar performance in 'Soorma', Diljit Dosanjh has been roped in for another film alongside Yami Gautam. This is the first time that the duo would be seen sharing screen space together in the yet untitled film.

It will mark the directorial debut of director Aziz Mirza's son Haroun who assisted his father in films like 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman', 'Yes Boss' and 'Paheli.' "IT'S OFFICIAL... Yami Gautam and Diljit Dosanjh in Ramesh Taurani's next venture [not titled yet]... Directed by Aziz Mirza's son Haroun, who assisted his father on #RajuBanGayaGentleman, #YesBoss and #Paheli... Written by Vibha Singh and Arshad Sayed... Starts Aug 2019," trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

The film will be written by Vibha Singh and Arshad Sayed, while the producer will be Ramesh Taurani. Further details about the storyline and the characters have been kept under wraps for now. The shooting of the film will commence in August.

The Punjabi singer had recently set temperatures soaring with his latest song 'Kylie+Kareena.' The singer-actor has also completed the shooting for his upcoming film 'Good News' starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani.

Yami will be next seen in Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bala.'