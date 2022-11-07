Freddy Teaser: Kartik Aaryan plays dreadful dentist with traumatic past in romantic thriller

File Photo

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who has a huge fan following, has been winning hearts ever since he entered the Hindi film industry. He impressed us with his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film managed to perform well at the box office despite the #BoycottBollywood trend.

Kartik Aaryan will now be seen in his upcoming film Freddy which will be released on December 2, 2022. On Monday, the makers of the film released the treaser of the romantic thriller Freddy. The film directed by Shashanka Ghosh is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala (Played by Kartik Aaryan) and Kainaaz (Played by Alaya F).

Dr. Freddy is a dentist by profession with a traumatic past. He is also a socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle Hardy. Kainaaz is a married woman, who has an abusive husband but falls in love with Freddy. Freddy finds an unusual solution to get married to Kainaaz but there is a twist that leads to a chaos of emotions and turns his life upside down. An interesting plot filled with twists and turns, Freddy will keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

Kartik Aaryan shedding light on the preparation for the role, said, “Freddy was a complex script and character, the prep of the role had to be done physically and mentally as well. The character helped me explore a different side of my craft and encouraged me to challenge my abilities at every step as an actor. The first time I got the opportunity to explore the dark side of me. The film will reach millions of viewers to watch it at their convenience with Disney+ Hotstar. I am glad to be a part of Freddy and excited to see the audience's reaction for the film”

Actor Alaya F, said, “I was very excited to be a part of Freddy as soon as I heard the story. Kainaaz was a challenging character for me, I had to learn and unlearn a lot of things to get into character. I feel so grateful for this opportunity! It’s helped me widen my horizons, and it’s also enabled me to explore a whole new side of myself. With Kartik, Shashanka Sir and all the other members of the team, I couldn’t have asked for a better experience! I can’t wait for the film to release on Disney+ Hotstar”