Kartik Aaryan fans go gaga as he shoots for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Ahmedabad

Kartik Aaryan has a sizable and devoted fan base. With all of his effort, he has established a reputation in the entertainment sector. The actor chose to wander the city's streets after arriving in Ahmedabad lately to begin filming for his forthcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha.

According to a video posted by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, when Kartik Aaryan wandered the neighbourhood, a sizable mob followed him and yelled his name. Although security was able to keep the Bollywood star secure, Kartik was compelled to capture the moment on camera.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped the poster which he captioned, "Slow And Steady Wins The Race Be ready to enter the world of #Freddy First look Aa raha hai."

In the poster, a tortoise could be seen with a denture holding a red rose on top of it. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film features Alaya F opposite Kartik. Ekta Kapoor has produced it and is all set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

An hour later, Kartik unveiled his look from the film. Aaryan looked daunting as dentist Dr Freddy Ginwala, and he shared the poster by writing, "Appointments opening soon #Freddy."

The official release date of the film is still awaited. Freddy marks Kartik’s second thriller film which will stream directly on OTT after Dhamaka. On Thursday, Kartik took to Instagram and informed that Freddy will be out on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

"I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven`t explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore new territory. I’m looking forward to the movie releasing on OTT and hoping the audience will love this new avatar," he shared.

Apart from Freddy, he will be also seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha. It marks the second collaboration of Kartik and Kiara after their blockbuster hit horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It will be out on June 29, 2023. Aaryan will also be seen in Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by David Dhawan’s son Rohit Dhawan and is slated to release on February 10, 2023.