Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone after receiving Best Actor award from her, netizens love their chemistry

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone share a lovable moment at the Filmfare Awards, and netizens are bowled over their chemistry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 01:57 PM IST

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the power couples in Bollywood. The actor never misses a chance to show his love for the Padmavat star before the media, and the general public. On Tuesday, the 67th Filmfare Awards took place, and Ranveer took away the black lady in the Best Actor category. Singh was awarded Best Actor (popular) for his performance in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. 

To present the award, Singh couldn't imagine anyone else, except for his better half. Deepika Padukone walked up to the stage, and read the awardee's name, Ranveer Singh with pride. The actor rushed to the stage, hugged Deepika, and planted a kiss on her cheek. The moment becomes one of the highlights of the evening. Videos and images of the moment went viral, and the duo's fans are praising their chemistry. 

Here are the images

Ranveer Singh is known as a powerful force by itself. His maddening energy can charge up every occasion, and he breathes life into any event. If anyone wants to give a kickstart to their event, then they should open the show with Singh. Ranveer proved this fact again, as he dazzled on the stage at the 67th Filmfare Awards 2021. 

READ: Filmfare Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh bags Best Actor, Kriti Sanon wins Best Actress, here's complete list

The actor made a grand entrance to the show, dressed up as his popular character Peshwa Bajirao, and his presence gave the perfect start to the event. Later on, he performed on one of his most popular tracks Malhari with full force. The videos from the event went viral, and Singh's energy in the performance is winning netizens. 

The 67th Filmfare Awards, honouring the best Bollywood films of 2021, were held in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 30, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah emerged as the major winners as the two films swept all the awards in the technical categories. Even, Kriti Sanon won Best Actress for Mimi. 

