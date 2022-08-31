Search icon
Filmfare Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh sets the stage on fire as Peshwa Bajirao, dances on Malhari

Ranveer Singh is the best choice to give a firey kickstart to any event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 06:59 AM IST

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is known as a powerful force by itself. His maddening energy can charge up every occasion, and he breathes life into any event. If anyone wants to give a kickstart to their event, then they should open the show with Singh. Ranveer proved this fact again, as he dazzled on the stage at the 67th Filmfare Awards 2021. 

The actor made a grand entrance to the show, dressed up as his popular character Peshwa Bajirao, and his presence gave the perfect start to the event. Later on, he performed on one of his most popular tracks Malhari with full force. The videos from the event went viral, and Singh's energy in the performance is winning netizens. 

The 67th Filmfare Awards, honouring the best Bollywood films of 2021, were held in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 30, and Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah emerged as the major winners as the two films swept all the awards in the technical categories.

Both films were biopics of real-life Indian heroes and were highly appreciated. While Vicky was seen portraying freedom fighter Udham Singh in Sardar Udham, Sidharth portrayed Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. Also, both films were directly released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

While the Vishnuvardhan directorial Shershaah won the Best Action and Best Editing awards, the Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham won in six categories namely Best Background Score, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Design, Best VFX, and Best Production Design.

The Filmfare Awards 2022 were hosted by Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, who are best pals in the industry and have also shared screen space in Gunday along with Priyanka Chopra and the late Irrfan Khan. Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Disha Patani, and Varun Dhawan gave breathtaking performances on the awards night.

 

