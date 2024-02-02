Fighter box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film sees another drop, mints only Rs 5.75 crore

Twitter
Headlines

Meet woman, executive director of Rs 192000 crore company, known for glamorous and stylish life

Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes, to race for Ferrari from 2025

Meet woman, she replaced IIT graduate who got fired from Rs 100 crore salary job, her salary was just Rs…

Watch: Sofia Hayat detained in Dubai, banned from travelling, breaks down in viral video

Viral video: King cobra coiled on ceiling fan sends shivers online, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, executive director of Rs 192000 crore company, known for glamorous and stylish life

Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes, to race for Ferrari from 2025

Meet woman, she replaced IIT graduate who got fired from Rs 100 crore salary job, her salary was just Rs…

7 ways ginger tea can help lower bad cholesterol

 8 animals that can swim, fly and walk

Foods to eat based on zodiac sign

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

India's biggest flop film, made for Rs 105 crore, directed by superstar, was huge disaster at box office, earned only..

First Bollywood actor to play role of Superman, gained fame as Amitabh Bachchan's onscreen mother, went to jail due to..

Salman Khan roasts Himesh Reshammiya for this reason in viral throwback video: 'Kitne Anu Malik ke...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Fighter box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film sees another drop, mints only Rs 5.75 crore

Siddharth Anand's Fighter featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone saw another drop and earned only Rs 5.75 crore on day 8.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 07:56 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On its eighth day at the box office, the movie Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, is anticipated to surpass the Rs 146 crore mark in India. The film, which hit theaters on January 25, has been appreciated by movie-goers.

 According to Sacnilk.com, the movie commenced its box office journey with an opening of Rs 22.5 crore in the domestic market. Subsequently, on the second day, it raked in Rs 39.5 crore, followed by Rs 27.5 crore on the third day and Rs 29 crore on the fourth day in India.

Day five witnessed earnings of ₹8 crore, while day six and day seven saw collections of Rs 7.5 crore and Rs 6.5 crore, respectively. For day 8, it is projected to gather Rs 5.75 crore net across all languages in India. Cumulatively, the film has amassed an estimated Rs 146.25 crore at the domestic box office so far.

In addition to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, the Fighter cast includes Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in crucial roles. The movie showcases Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, alias Patty, while Deepika Padukone portrays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni. Anil Kapoor takes on the character of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky. The film revolves around their characters, all fighting for the nation, and is presented as a heartfelt tribute to the valor, sacrifice, and patriotism exemplified by the Indian armed forces.

The fighter has garnered remarkable acclaim and positive feedback from both critics and the audience. Produced by Viacom18 Studios in partnership with Marflix Pictures, the film marks the inaugural on-screen collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Adding to the anticipation, the makers released the Mitti song on Thursday, a musical composition sung by Vishal and Sheykhar, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. The positive word of mouth and the collaborative efforts of the cast and crew contribute to the film's growing success.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Understanding transgenerational inheritance and gaining insights for mental health and relationships

Weather update: IMD warns of rain and snowfall in this state, issues orange alert for next 2 days; check details

Who is Champai Soren, new chief minister of Jharkhand?

3 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Comments in 2024 (Real and Custom)

'Hemant Soren ready to face ED,' says JMM leaders; BJP says Jharkhand CM involved in 'massive corruption'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE