Fighter box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film sees another drop, mints only Rs 5.75 crore

Siddharth Anand's Fighter featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone saw another drop and earned only Rs 5.75 crore on day 8.

On its eighth day at the box office, the movie Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, is anticipated to surpass the Rs 146 crore mark in India. The film, which hit theaters on January 25, has been appreciated by movie-goers.

According to Sacnilk.com, the movie commenced its box office journey with an opening of Rs 22.5 crore in the domestic market. Subsequently, on the second day, it raked in Rs 39.5 crore, followed by Rs 27.5 crore on the third day and Rs 29 crore on the fourth day in India.

Day five witnessed earnings of ₹8 crore, while day six and day seven saw collections of Rs 7.5 crore and Rs 6.5 crore, respectively. For day 8, it is projected to gather Rs 5.75 crore net across all languages in India. Cumulatively, the film has amassed an estimated Rs 146.25 crore at the domestic box office so far.

In addition to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, the Fighter cast includes Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in crucial roles. The movie showcases Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, alias Patty, while Deepika Padukone portrays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni. Anil Kapoor takes on the character of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky. The film revolves around their characters, all fighting for the nation, and is presented as a heartfelt tribute to the valor, sacrifice, and patriotism exemplified by the Indian armed forces.

The fighter has garnered remarkable acclaim and positive feedback from both critics and the audience. Produced by Viacom18 Studios in partnership with Marflix Pictures, the film marks the inaugural on-screen collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Adding to the anticipation, the makers released the Mitti song on Thursday, a musical composition sung by Vishal and Sheykhar, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. The positive word of mouth and the collaborative efforts of the cast and crew contribute to the film's growing success.