Bollywood

Farrey OTT release: When, where to watch Alizeh Agnihotri’s critically acclaimed debut on streaming

Alizeh Agnihotri's award-winning debut film Farrey is set to release on OTT now

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 02:45 PM IST

Alizeh Agnihotri in Farrey
After entertaining the audience in theatres, Alizeh Agnihotri-starrer Farrey will have its digital premiere on April 5. Farrey delves into the complexities of human experiences, emotions, and the choices people make when faced with challenging situations.

It is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi and stars Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, Ronit Bose Roy and Juhi Babbar Soni. Alizeh won the Best Debut (Female) award for Farrey at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Excited about the OTT journey, Alizeh shared, "I've been overwhelmed by the incredible response to my performance in 'Farrey' from audiences across the country. The love and praise I've received have exceeded my wildest expectations, and I'm deeply grateful for it. As the film gears up for its digital premiere on ZEE5, I'm hopeful that this wave of appreciation continues."

Director Padhi, who helmed the entire project delved into details about it and said, "We aimed to create content that resonates with viewers, and with exam season upon us, the film's themes of ambition and academic pressure are more relevant than ever. The movie takes us into the world of ingenious cheating tactics, a concept represented by its very title. While the premise may seem familiar, what sets our film apart is its nuanced treatment and standout performances from the talented cast."

Salman Khan Films' spokesperson shared, " We are very happy to have this film premiere on OTT after receiving so much love and accolades from the audience for its theatrical release. We are confident that Farrey will give the platform and its viewers the right mix of light-hearted, entertaining, high school drama."

Farrey will be streaming on ZEE5 from April 5.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

