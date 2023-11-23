Search icon
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Salman Khan with several Bollywood celebs arrived to cheer Alizeh Agnihotri and team Farrey. Let's check out the attendees at the Farrey premiere.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 22, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

On  Wednesday, a grand premiere of Salman Khan's niece, Farrey was held in Mumbai. The premiere night became grander as it was a star-studded affair, with the attendance of several celebrities. Let's take a look at the celebs who attended Farrey premiere. (Image source: Viral Bhayani)

1. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif
1/7

Here's Katrina Kaif posing for the paparazzi on the red carpet.



2. Salman Khan

Salman Khan
2/7

Here's Salman Khan, rooting for his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, and posing for paps on the red carpet. 



3. Sunny Deol and Karan Deol

Sunny Deol and Karan Deol
3/7

Here's the father-son duo, Sunny Deol and Karan Deol attending the Farrey premiere.



4. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani
4/7

Here's Kiara Advani posing on the red carpet at the grand premiere of Farrey.



5. Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan
5/7

Producer Gauri Khan also graced the grand premiere of Farrey's premiere. 



6. Orry aka Orhan Awatramani

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani
6/7

Here's internet sensation Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, posing for paparazzi on the red carpet. 



7. Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff

Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff
7/7

Here are Salman Khan's best friends, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty posing on the red carpet at the Farrey premiere.



