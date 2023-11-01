Farrey trailer: Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri cheats to earn quick money in gripping, dark high school drama

Farrey marks Salman Khan's niece, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri's daughter, Alizeh Agnihotri's debut in Bollywood.

Farrey trailer: Salman Khan's niece, Alvira Khan and Atul Agnihotri's daughter, Alizeh Agnihotri, will soon make her debut in Bollywood with high school drama, Farrey, and the official trailer of the film has finally been unveiled. On Wednesday, the makers of Farrey launched the trailer in Mumbai with a grand event and it was graced by Salman himself.

Touted to be a gripping, dark high school drama, Farrey is directed by Soumendra Padhi, who has directed the popular crime-thriller series Jamtara. The trailer gives a sneak peek of Niyati’s (Alizeh) journey from a small town to Sydney's high school. En route, Niyati discovers a twisted way to earn quick money. Niyati provides Farrey (chits) in the exams to a group of privileged, snooty, high-class group of students. What follows is a cat-and-mouse chase as Niyati's crimes lead to dangerous consequences.

Here's the trailer

Farrey will be released in the cinemas on November 24.