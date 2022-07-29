Search icon
Farah Khan shares throwback photo dancing with Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji, calls herself 'drunk dulhan'

Farah Khan's throwback photo is from her own sangeet from 2004. She is seen grooving with Priyanka Chopra and Rani Mukerji in the picture.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 05:54 PM IST

Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan, a popular choreographer and film director shared a throwback photo from her own sangeet on Friday, July 29, as part of her series 'Flashback Friday'. In the picture, she can be seen grooving with Priyanka Chopra and Rani Mukerji and called herself 'drunk dulhan'. For the unversed, Farah married Shirish Kunder in 2004.

Sharing the throwback photo, Farah, who looks gorgeous with mehendi on her hands, wrote, "#flashbackfriday .. drunk dulhan dancing at her own sangeet (laughing emoji) with @priyankachopra n #ranimukherjee.. ( btw had managed to lose my dupatta, necklace n hair extensions).. #desigirls".

Several Bollywood celebrities reacted to the photo. Rakul Preet Singh, who was last seen with Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in Runway 34, wrote, "Wow" and added a red heart emoji. Tisca Chopra, who was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo co-starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani, commented "So beautiful FK!!".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Even netizens applauded Farah and called her beautiful in the comments sections. One Instagram user wrote, "Beautiful n cutest bride", while another commented, "So beautiful memories". "Lovely! You have unabashed genuine energy with a dash of ruthless humour, that is very entertaining. Truly inspirational to see how you manage motherhood and work. Best wishes from Sri Lanka", wrote one fan from India's neighbouring nation.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan starrer Main Hoon Na was his first pan-India film, says director Farah Khan

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah had recently said that she will soon make an official announcement about her next directorial. When Main Hoon Na director was asked in a recent interview with Free Press Journal if she has any genre and cast in her mind, she told the portal, "My genres define everything as it has drama, emotions, and thrill. I cannot tell you anything about casting for my forthcoming film because we have not planned it yet."

