Shah Rukh Khan starrer Main Hoon Na was his first pan-India film, says director Farah Khan

Main Hoon Na-Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan made her debut as a choregrapher in Bollywood in 1992 with Aamir Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar and turned director after twelve years with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Main Hoon Na in 2004. She has only made four films to date namely Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year.

Now, in a recent interview, Farah has revealed that she is itching to make a film and is planning to direct a feature this year. When she was asked if her film will be a pan-India film, she said that her debut directorial Main Hoon Na was Shah Rukh's first pan-India film as it worked across India.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, the filmmaker said, "My films are pan-India. The term has become a buzzword now! When I made Main Hoon Na, I was told it was the first time Shah Rukh’s (Khan) movie proved to be a pan-India film. That means the film did well in all centres — that's what pan-India means. Today, films are released on different platforms."

When Farah was asked if she has any genre and cast in her mind, she told the portal, "My genres define everything as it has drama, emotions, and thrill. I cannot tell you anything about casting for my forthcoming film because we have not planned it yet."



READ | Shah Rukh Khan made me wait for three years for Main Hoon Na, says Farah Khan

Talking about Main Hoon Na, it was a complete masala entertainer which also starred Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan. The film, which was also SRK's first production venture under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, was a huge box office success.

In recent times, films like RRR and KGF Chapter 2 are being called pan-India movies as these are being dubbed in multiple languages across the nation and have also proved to be blockbuster successes.