Shah Rukh Khan made me wait for three years for Main Hoon Na, says Farah Khan

Farah Khan, an accomplished choregrapher and director, and the superstar Shah Rukh Khan are close friends in Bollywood and it is proven by the fact that King Khan has featured in three out of films helmed by Farah - her debut project Main Hoon Na, Deepika Padukone's debut Om Shanti Om, and her last directed film Happy New Year.

Now, in a recent interview, she has revealed how Shah Rukh made her wait for three years for Main Hoon Na, a complete masala entertainer that also starred Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan. The film, which was also SRK's first production venture under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, was a huge box office success.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Farah says, "For Main Hoon Na, I struggled a lot to make my first movie even though Shah Rukh was my best friend and I had access to him. Still, he didn’t give everything to me on a silver platter. He made me work for it and he made me wait for three years."

She even added that she feels it turned out to be good in retrospect as she continues, "In hindsight, I feel it was good as I was not ready. But then, I’d wake up with angst in my heart. I’d ask myself ‘Why am I not making a film?’ And this habit of giving gaalis on the mic, I must have learnt during those three years."



For the unversed, Farah has completed 30 years in the Bollywood industry as her first film as a choreographer was Aamir Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar released in 1992. She has also been a judge of various popular television shows such as Indian Idol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, and others.