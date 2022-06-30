Shah Rukh Khan flaunts man bun in new LEAKED pic from Pathaan, photo goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan/Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to the big screen with the much-awaited Pathaan co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film, produced by Yash Raj Productions, is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2023. As King Khan shot for the film's crucial scenes with the leading lady in Spain in March, the photos of both the stars were leaked online.

And on Thursday, June 30, a new photo from the film's sets from the European nation has been leaked in which the Swades actor is seen flaunting his cool hairstyle of a man bun and wearing a white collared shirt with sunglasses. The actor looks hot and handsome in the photo spreading like wildfire on the internet.

Pathaan is being helmed by Siddharth Anand whose last directorial turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of 2019 - War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Before shifting focus to actioners, Anand has earlier helmed romantic comedies such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani, and Salaam Namaste.

On June 25, when SRK had completed 30 years in Bollywood, he unveiled his first look from the film in which he is seen with a rifle in his hand. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu a day before Republic Day next year.



Meanwhile, apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Jawan and Dunki next year. The former, scheduled to release on June 2, 2023, is being directed by Atlee and will see South superstar Nayanthara making her Bollywood debut. The latter is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and Taapsee Pannu stars as the leading lady in the film scheduled to release in cinemas on December 22, 2023.